Renowned Artist Jason M. Allen Launches "Space Opera Theater" Limited Edition Prints Amid Second Copyright Refusal

News provided by

Art Incarnate

01 Sep, 2023, 10:52 ET

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the saga of AI-assisted art and copyright continues, digital artist Jason M. Allen responds with a bold step forward. Celebrating the defiance of creation despite legal challenges, Art Incarnate announces the timed-release of limited edition prints from the contested work, "Theatre D'Opera Spatial," available exclusively for 48 hours starting 11am Mountain time on September 13th, 2023.

Continue Reading
Limited Edition "Theatre D'Opera Spatial" prints.
Limited Edition "Theatre D'Opera Spatial" prints.

Crafted on museum quality Hahnemühle 350GSM fine art paper and measuring 40inx28inch with a 2 inch internal white border, each print will be embossed with Art Incarnate's company seal. Every piece will be hand-numbered, titled, and signed by Jason M. Allen in archival pencil. "Despite barriers and resistance, creativity flourishes," Allen remarked. "Regardless of the U.S. Copyright Office's stance, I won't be silenced. This release is more than art—it's a statement."

The second refusal from the U.S. Copyright Office reaffirms its position on Allen's AI-assisted artwork, deeming it ineligible for full copyright protection. Despite his significant creative input and vision, the U.S. Copyright Office has maintained that the piece contains an "appreciable amount of AI-generated material" and is thus ineligible for full copyright protection. In the face of this decision, Allen and attorney Tamara Pester submitted a Second Request for Reconsideration. They continue their pursuit for acknowledgment of AI-assisted works under copyright law.

"Our hope is that the Copyright Office, and if necessary, the Federal Courts all the way up to the Supreme Court, will acknowledge the significant human creativity and decision-making involved in works assisted by AI tools," said Pester.

Art enthusiasts should also anticipate a forthcoming online auction later this year, exclusively featuring a 1 of 1 luxury offering of "Theatre D'Opera Spatial," aimed at supporting the ongoing legal battle. Stay tuned to Art Incarnate's official channels for details.

For a chance to own a piece of this defiant artistry, interested buyers are encouraged to visit https://artincarnate.com/ on the day of the release.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Tamara Pester, Attorney, [email protected], (303) 333-4696

Jason M. Allen, Latent Space Explorer, [email protected], (719) 930-3283

About Jason M. Allen:

Jason M. Allen is a distinguished digital artist known for pushing boundaries and exploring the intersection of technology and creativity. His innovative approach challenges conventions and serves as a catalyst for dialogues about AI's role in creative processes.

SOURCE Art Incarnate

Also from this source

Jason M. Allen Challenges Copyright Office for AI-Assisted Artwork Protection

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.