Renowned Artist Mister Cartoon Joins Forces with Global Children's Fashion Brand NUNUNU for an Unexpected Collaboration

News provided by

NUNUNU

31 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

The first kids apparel related project for Mister Cartoon will launch on Feb 1st, available online

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Mister Cartoon and innovative global children's fashion brand NUNUNU have come together to create an exclusive collection that merges his iconic typography and design edge with playful aesthetics - a first kids apparel related project for Mister Cartoon. 

Continue Reading
NUNUNU and Mister Cartoon have teamed up to create an iconic collection that’s as bold, unique and uncompromising as those who wear it (Credit: Miguel Rama Torres)
NUNUNU and Mister Cartoon have teamed up to create an iconic collection that’s as bold, unique and uncompromising as those who wear it (Credit: Jacob Mehager)
Mister Cartoon, known for his distinctive and influential work in many formats including tattoos, graffiti, automotive and custom font creations, has brought his unique style to a limited-edition line of children's clothing, in collaboration with NUNUNU, a brand celebrated for its bold and unconventional approach to children's fashion.

The collaboration seamlessly blends Mister Cartoon's iconic designs with NUNUNU's commitment to creating clothing that empower children to express their individuality from an early age. The collection showcases an array of cool, edgy, and imaginative designs that redefine children's fashion norms.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with an artist of Mister Cartoon's caliber," say NUNUNU's co-founders, Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg. "His ability to blend street culture with timeless artistry aligns perfectly with NUNUNU's ethos of encouraging creativity and self-expression in children. This collaboration is a celebration of individuality, style, and the limitless imagination of our young ones."

"As I sat down to create this collection with NUNUNU, memories of my kids' early years flooded in my mind: the joy of family parties, the children fired up for the pinata, and classic cars always in the background. As I reflect on this, I find myself thinking about my own kids wearing these designs with their friends, feeling support and camaraderie all around them," shares Mister Cartoon.

The designs created and hand drawn by Mister Cartoon possess a timeless quality like that of his tattoo work - the Old English fonts, the graffiti-tagged imagery celebrating LA's heritage, and his usage of the iconic clown representing the masks we all wear in life.

About the Collection: 

Mister Cartoon and NUNUNU's co-founders and designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg have complied a limited edition line translating both worlds to the drawing board featuring Mister Cartoon's signature style and NUNUNU's commitment to edge, comfort and quality. The mix was created adapting staple pieces from NUNUNU's long time collections like baggy pants, t-shirts and hoodies in shades of black, graphite and natural with hints of red popping out and styles including babies and adults. Each piece is a canvas for self-expression, allowing children to embrace their unique personalities.

The Mister Cartoon x NUNUNU collaboration is set to launch on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, and will be available exclusively through select retailers and online. This collaboration is expected to make a bold statement in the children's fashion industry, appealing to parents and kids alike who seek something beyond the ordinary.

The collaboration is available on www.nununu.com and www.mistercartoon.com, follow us on TikTok or visit our official FacebookYouTube, Instagram and Pinterest Channels.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cq_NVFDh70I
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330129/NUNUNU_2.jpg

Media contact: 
Shelly Ziv
[email protected]

SOURCE NUNUNU

