RENOWNED ARTISTS & EXCITING NEW THINGS THIS SUMMER, AT TREMBLANT

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the third largest tourism pole in Québec, Tremblant inspires vacationers to come live an ever more exceptional guest experience. For Summer 2024, the destination is going all in with a strong cultural program showcasing over 185 free outdoor shows during the summer months, in addition to unique and original new activities.

Unrivaled Event Lineup & Free Shows All Summer Long

Early summer, Tremblant shifts into action mode at the heart of the pedestrian village. World-class sports events and free outdoor shows complete a diversified lineup − with something fun to do or see, on every visit.

In June, major events unfurl one after the other, like the Canada Cup XCO/Québec XCC Mountain Bike Series on June 1-2 that attracts trail riding fans, and the pedestrian village gears up to host high-ranking athletes here for the challenge. Days later, June 5-9, the Ball Hockey World Cup and NBHPA Festival are twin events that draw elite dek hockey players. The weekend of June 22-23 is devoted to top triathlon athletes on the start line of the IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant when close to 3,000 triathletes compete on a 1.9 km swim, 90 km ride and 21.1 km run.

In July, music fills the pedestrian village and its spectacular setting with entirely free musical performances. On the Place St-Bernard stage, evenings promise to be highly entertaining:

Saturday July 6 showcases the band that earned its first Félix award at last November's Premier Gala de l'ADISQ, in the Show of the Year category: Clay and Friends .

showcases the band that earned its first Félix award at last November's Premier l'ADISQ, in the category: . The Tremblant International Blues Festival returns in a five-day format, July 10-14 , with big headliners like North Mississippi Allstars, Marc Broussard , Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience as well as a Québéc component − Lulu Hughes & Friends . This must-attend Tremblant summer event is for all, offering up-close-and-personal moments with the artists, daytime and nighttime shows, a family zone, entertainment in the village, and so much more.

returns in a five-day format, , with big headliners like as well as a Québéc component − . This must-attend Tremblant summer event is for all, offering up-close-and-personal moments with the artists, daytime and nighttime shows, a family zone, entertainment in the village, and so much more. Les Rythmes Tremblant proposes themes based on different musical genres all summer long, like Les Rythmes New-Country held July 18-19-20. The 2024 edition features highly talented artists like Guylaine Tanguay , Sara Dufour , Andrew Hyatt and Léa Jarry .

held July 18-19-20. The 2024 edition features highly talented artists like and . Save the Dates: Friday July 26 , Bobby Bazini performs songs from his Pearl album; Saturday July 27 , Montreal band The Franklin Electric with frontman Jon Matte are sure to set fire to the stage.

The month of August gets equal attention with another string of high-end artists and shows:

Friday August 2 , the crowd is sure to bust out some moves for band Galaxie and its indie garage rock sound. The next day, Saturday August 3 , Montreal rapper Loud explodes onto the scene and wrapping up the weekend on Sunday August 4 is Tone Call − specifically invited to get the party going!

, the crowd is sure to bust out some moves for band and its indie garage rock sound. The next day, , rapper explodes onto the scene and wrapping up the weekend on is − specifically invited to get the party going! Back by popular demand: The Folk Weekend , August 9-10 , featuring Jason Bajada , and the Barr Brothers among others.

, , featuring , and the among others. A new event is making its summertime debut: Tremblant Salsa , August 23-25 , for those who like their music and dancing caliente!

, , for those who like their music and dancing La Fête de la musique celebrates the end of summer with classical and world music with art director Angèle Dubeau, August 31 to September 2 .

Personalized Stays & New Things to Do

With 13 hotels at the heart of its Resort village, over 70 restaurants, boutiques and cafés and a full lineup of onsite activities, a Tremblant getaway can be tailored to meet everyone's wishes, group size or holiday preferences. Making it easier for vacationers who can now choose among 16 onsite activities is the all-new Multiactivity Bundle. Also new this summer: Summer Tubing! The synthetic summer ski trail takes fun to the next level with one side for skiing, the other for tubing. Summer skiing and tubing experiences are unique to Tremblant and until June 20, there's a great discount on Multiactivity Packages.

Summer 2024's highly awaited upcoming launch is restaurant Léo boire + manger on Promenade Deslauriers, inside the Westin Tremblant Hotel. Its festive brasserie experience is led by Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality corporate executive chef Anthony Walsh, and Montreal's Bar George executive chef Kevin Ramasawmy. From breakfast to dinner, Léo will propose a unique Tremblant culinary experience in an upscale decor, and trendy atmosphere.

Lastly, the Fairmont Tremblant is embarking on Fairmont guest room and Residence suite transformations, promising its clientele a chic alpine lifestyle. Without suspending hotel operations, renovations will be completed late summer.

Tremblant has the perfect recipe pairing down-time with that getaway feeling, and living unforgettable experiences.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top four-season destination owing to both its on-mountain and pedestrian village experiences. The highest summit in the Laurentians offers larger than life activities and events, including the 24H Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival that earned it TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award of Excellence, in 2020. The Tremblant FIS Alpine Ski World Cup recently joined its winter event lineup, confirming Tremblant as a Top 5 Ski Resort in Canada, by Conde Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards, in 2021. With your family, sweetheart, friends or group, Tremblant welcomes vacationers to enjoy 1900 lodging units across 13 hotel establishments, 70 restaurants and boutiques as well as a Casino, all at nature's doorstep.

SOURCE Tremblant