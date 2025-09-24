Renowned Autism School Expands to Open New Campus in North Phoenix Reaching More Families

Campus features integrated therapies, small group instruction, and Safety-Care training to support students across the autism spectrum.

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Academy for Education and Development (AAED), Arizona's leading autism-only K-12+ academy, celebrates the opening of its new North Phoenix campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This event welcomes local families, community leaders, and supporters.

With the opening of this new campus, AAED officially expands its fully accredited K-12+ autism-only education programs and integrated therapies into North Phoenix, meeting a growing need for specialized learning environments in the region.

Academy Founder and Director, Laura Newcomb, will thank Arizona attorney and Attorney General candidate, Rodney Glassman, for his support and community leadership.

Members of the Phoenix Mayor's Office and more will be in attendance to commemorate the new educational addition.

The new North Phoenix campus has a multitude of features specifically focused on children with autism:

purpose-built classrooms designed for multi-sensory learning

small group instruction

low student to teacher ratios

individualized education plans

integrated in-house therapies like speech therapy and occupational therapy with Board-Certified Behavior Analyst oversight, promoting measurable growth in academics, behavior, and socialization.

Beyond academics, the facility includes quiet sensory rooms, outdoor learning spaces, and collaborative areas where students can build communication, decision-making and life skills in a supportive community environment.

"Bringing our proven, individualized approach to autism education to North Phoenix allows us to reach more families and students who deserve access to specialized services close to home," said Laura Newcomb, Founder of AAED. "We designed this campus to foster independence, social growth and academic achievement in every student."

Families interested in touring the new North Phoenix campus or enrolling for the 2025-2026 school year are invited to schedule a private visit by calling (480) 240-9255 or visiting AAED.ORG.

The Autism Academy for Education and Development (AAED) is the first fully accredited K-12+ autism-only private day school in Arizona, founded in 2013. Since its founding in 2013, AAED has grown to six in-person campuses across Phoenix and Tucson areas - plus a virtual academy - serving all levels of the autism spectrum with tailored educational and therapeutic services. AAED is committed to nurturing academic success, social growth, and lifelong skills for every student it serves.

