Renowned Aviation Supplier Becker Avionics Partners with Iris Automation

RENO, Nev. and RHEINMUENSTER, Germany, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker Avionics , a 65-year globally-renowned aviation industry supplier that works with the top 20 Aerospace OEMs, and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation , have entered into a strategic partnership to increase the situational awareness of general aviation pilots and advance uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) safety. The two companies will jointly develop a non-required safety enhancing equipment system to detect and warn pilots of nearby, potentially threatening aircraft.

The Iris Automation and Becker Avionics collision avoidance safety system will use computer vision and machine learning to "see" when another aircraft is approaching from outside the pilot's field of view, and poses a risk to the equipped aircraft, issuing 3D audio warnings. The solution will combine Iris Automation's patented Casia detect and alert technology with Becker Avionics' communication and navigation equipment expertise for both crewed and uncrewed airborne applications.

Many aircrafts are equipped with radio-based signalling technology (ADS-B) to avoid mid-air collisions. But in some airspace, traditional ADS-B signals are not available, increasing the workload on a pilot to monitor for incoming aircraft. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 1450 near mid-air collisions were reported from 2016-2020. Eighty-two percent of mid-air collisions occur from the rear, states the AOPA Air Safety Foundation (ASF). This risk is especially acute for the $48B helicopter market, with over 38,000 aircraft in service worldwide.

The Iris Automation/Becker Avionics opto-electric/audio system will monitor airspace in visual flight conditions independently, onboard the pilot's aircraft, even if ADS-B or TCAS signals may be unavailable. It supplements pilots' situational awareness, whether in the cockpit or remote, during instrument scans or other parts of the airspace. By providing warnings in time to take appropriate actions to avoid potential collisions, the system is designed to improve safety with minimal impact on pilot workload.

"Becker Avionics has provided reliable aviation equipment for 65 years, enabling regulatory compliance and aviator safety. Partnering with an innovator like Iris Automation will allow our customers to exploit advanced technology to fly safer, especially as airspace congestion increases. Client interest in this kind of solution is very high, and our ability to service both their cockpit and remote pilot safety needs is unique in the industry."

"This relationship is a pivotal move for Iris Automation as it defines and accelerates our work in the general aviation space. Our core mission is to improve air safety by avoiding collisions and this extension of our technology is a natural evolution. We are excited to be able to work with one of the most storied brands in the industry to deliver this important innovation."

https://www.becker-avionics.com/BeckerAvionics_IRIS-Automation_Detect-and-Avoid-3D-Audio-Concept.mp4

Becker Avionics is a renowned manufacturer in digital avionics technology, setting the standard in customer-oriented, state-of-the-art ground and airborne solutions. Becker's focus is on meeting individual requirements with the highest commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, no matter what the mission. As a privately held high-tech company for 65 years, Becker Avionics has developed, manufactured and distributed the latest communication, navigation, surveillance, digital audio, and search & rescue equipment for airborne and ground applications world-wide. Becker has proudly provided world class products for General Aviation, ATC, law enforcement, military and OEM organizations including:

Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, BAE Systems (British Aerospace), ATR, CASA, RUAG, Xi'an Aircraft Corporation, HAL, Leonardo Helicopter, Pilatus Aircraft, German Armed Forces, German Border Patrol, German Federal and State Police, Austrian Army and Police, Swiss Air Force, Dutch Police, Security Civil, Irish Air Corps, Egyptian Navy, Indonesian Navy, Portuguese Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol, etc. For more information visit: www.becker-avionics.com

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on- and off-board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

