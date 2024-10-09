Renowned Beauty Brand, EBIN New York, Unveils New Wonder Weave Bond Collection

The brand's presence in the beauty industry has allowed them to hone their mission of shaping a more diverse and accessible future, and in the past 10 years since their launch, EBIN New York has pushed the boundary of performance. Its premium products, available at top mass retailers, have set new standards in quality, reliability, and inclusivity, earning the brand the distinction of being the number one wig and weave product line in the beauty supply channel.

The new Wonder Weave Collection builds on their principles - featuring four products and an easy four step application process ensuring the safety of the natural hair and scalp, the security of the weave as well as easy, quick and seamless removal post wear. These weave installation products deliver salon-quality results at home! The formulas are infused with Rosemary Mint, Grapeseed Oil and Biotin to protect hair and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

The collection includes:

Hair Bond Protector: Protects the hair and scalp from the weave glue coming in contact with the natural hair when doing the quick weave style. Available in both clear & black.

Extra Hair Protector: Provides additional protection from weave glue contacting the hair and scalp. Comes right after the application of the Hair Bond Protector.

Hair Bond Glue: For maximum hold and long-lasting results, this professional grade glue holds for 6 six weeks and has a quick drying effect. Available in both clear & black.

Bond Remover: Infused with Grapeseed Oil, the Bond Remover Oil has the powerful removal ability, leaving no damage to the extension or weave.

"EBIN New York is excited to bring these incredible weave products to consumers, and providing them with great quality and ingredients," says Taniqua Bennett, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at EBIN New York. "Our consumers know our dedication to ensuring their natural hair is taken care of while they explore other hair styles, and this is what this new collection will continue to show."

EBIN New York's Wonder Weave Bond Collection is available at www.ebinnewyork.com and in Beauty Supply Stores nationwide starting September 2024.

About EBIN:

EBIN NEW YORK envisions a world where beauty is celebrated in all of its diverse forms, empowering individuals to embrace their unique identities with confidence and pride. Through our innovative products and inclusive approach, we aim to redefine beauty standards. We seek to inspire self-expression, creating a positive impact on people's lives and fostering a community built on authenticity and acceptance. For more information visit www.ebinnewyork.com .

