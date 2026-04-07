Renowned Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon John Diaz, MD, Brings Elite Expertise to New York City

NEW YORK, Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients in New York City can now experience the elite standard of Beverly Hills plastic surgery as John Diaz, MD, expands his presence to NYC. Known for his refined techniques and natural-looking results, Dr. Diaz introduces a highly sought-after level of precision and artistry to New York City.

John Diaz, MD - Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

His work reflects a growing demand for cosmetic procedures that enhance structure while maintaining individuality. As more patients seek subtle, sophisticated outcomes, this expansion offers access to advanced surgical expertise without the need to travel across the country. With limited availability in New York City, patients now have a unique opportunity to consult with a surgeon recognized for delivering consistently refined results.

"Bringing my practice to New York City allows me to work more closely with patients who desire the elite level of skill and care that Beverly Hills surgeons provide," said John Diaz, MD. "Surgeons in Beverly Hills are known around the world as being among the very best. We understand how to design our procedures to enhance existing features in a way that feels balanced, refined, and true to the individual."

"Patients today are looking for results that enhance rather than change their appearance," added John Diaz, MD. "That philosophy is at the core of everything I do, whether I am treating patients in Beverly Hills or New York City."

Dr. Diaz also served as President of the Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons. His work spans facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and breast enhancement, with a focus on enhancing natural features while preserving individuality.

Dr. Diaz is an award-winning aesthetic visionary, recognized by Newsweek as one of America's top surgeons and ranked in the top 5% nationwide by Allergan.

John Diaz, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, recognized for delivering natural-looking, refined results through precise surgical techniques and an artistic approach. With more than 24 years of experience and over 10,000 successful procedures, he has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted plastic surgeons in Los Angeles.

SOURCE John Diaz, MD