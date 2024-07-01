Renowned Breast Cancer Specialist Elizabeth Comen, MD, Joins NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Comen, MD, an internationally recognized breast cancer oncologist and women's health specialist known for her pioneering contributions in the field, has joined the Breast Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center as an associate professor of medicine. She comes to NYU Langone from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Elizabeth Comen, MD

An award-winning oncologist and bestselling author, Dr. Comen has focused her clinical and translational research on the relationship between the immune system and breast cancer growth, particularly in metastatic disease.

"Dr. Comen's dedication to advancing breast cancer research and treatment aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality of care and conducting innovative research to better understand and treat cancer," said Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair of Radiation Oncology and director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center. "We are thrilled to welcome her to our team."

Dr. Comen is renowned for her reputation as an advocate for women's health and wellness. Her recently published book, "All in Her Head," unpacks the legacy behind the pervasive gaps in women's healthcare.

She has also appeared in countless local, national, and international news outlets, speaking to the complexities of breast cancer care to the general public to increase awareness and understanding, as well as advocating for women's health more broadly. As a result of her work, Dr. Comen has had the opportunity to collaborate with organizations such as the White House Women's Health Research Initiative and the Collaborative of Women's Health Access Matters to promote equity for women's health.

"I am honored to contribute to Perlmutter Cancer Center's mission of providing compassionate, cutting-edge care to people facing breast cancer," said Dr. Comen. "I look forward to working alongside my esteemed colleagues to further our understanding of this disease and improve outcomes for patients."

About Dr. Comen

Dr. Comen earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed her internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. She did her fellowships in medical oncology and advanced breast medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she then went on to hold several faculty positions. Dr. Comen specializes in internal medicine and is board certified in medical oncology, and she is an active member of several professional organizations and societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Women's Medical Association. She has received a Department of Defense Breakthrough Award for research on breast cancer tumor-infiltrating leukocytes that harbor mutations in oncogenes. The award is given to investigators whose research has high potential to make breakthroughs in the field of breast cancer.

