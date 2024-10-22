Renowned Cape & Islands Custom Home Builder Unveils Revamped Web Presence & Portfolio

FALMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Duffany Builders, Inc. www.duffanybuilders.com, a premier builder of custom homes on Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard since 1983, is pleased to unveil a new and improved company website and portfolio. The all-new www.duffanybuilders.com features a completely overhauled front-end layout with extra emphasis on photography and user experience.

Visitors to the new site can expect to find information quickly and easily as they're guided through specific paths depending on their needs. With a focus on photocentric design the enhanced portfolio delivers an immersive experience complete with project overviews, commentary from the project team, and recognition for collaborators such as architects, designers, photographers, and material supplier partners.

"Our growth over the past few years—and looking ahead—is built on offering our clients the best possible experience in designing, building, renovating, and maintaining their homes on Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard," says Managing Partner Tim Duffany. "Our website relaunch provides a glimpse into our approach, making the experience exactly what it should be."

A key component of the company's strategic growth plan, the new website includes modern content management functionality to support sales and marketing initiatives. The new deployment delivers a level of self-serviceability and custom functionality that will facilitate enhanced workflows and automation for mission critical teams.

About M. Duffany Builders Inc.

Specializing in custom homes, historic restorations, and property management, M. Duffany Builders Inc. was founded by Journeyman Carpenter, Michael Duffany in 1983. In the decades since, the company has evolved into a flourishing fixture of the Falmouth, MA and greater Cape Cod & Islands community. Today M. Duffany Builders employs over 50 people, featuring many of the Cape Cod region's finest old-world craftsmen and fine carpenters.

For more information regarding M. Duffany Builders Inc., contact Tim Duffany, Managing Partner, 200 Palmer Avenue, Falmouth, MA 02540, (508) 540-3625. Email: [email protected] | www.duffanybuilders.com

SOURCE M. Duffany Builders, Inc.