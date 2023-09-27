Renowned Cardiovascular Researcher Dr. Eva Lonn Joins Premier Clinical Trial Network

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Clinical Trial Network (PCTN), a leading clinical research and site management organization, is thrilled to announce the addition of distinguished researcher Dr. Eva Lonn to its team of principal investigators.

Doctor Eva Lonn Headshot

Dr. Lonn is joining PCTN seeking new opportunities to conduct groundbreaking clinical trials and access diverse patient populations. With its comprehensive support services, global trial footprint, and new Centre of Excellence for clinical research across from Hamilton General Hospital, PCTN offers convenience and world-class infrastructure to accelerate her cardiovascular trials.

"I am excited to join PCTN and leverage their capabilities to advance my research," said Dr. Lonn. "Their infrastructure and passion for science aligns with my vision to deliver innovative therapies to patients."

Onboarding an esteemed key opinion leader like Dr. Lonn reinforces PCTN's reputation as the research partner of choice for prominent investigators. Her vast experience leading international clinical trials and esteemed reputation promise to unlock new partnerships and growth opportunities. Dr. Lonn's guidance and perspective will be invaluable as PCTN strives to improve patient outcomes through rigorous, ethical research.

"PCTN is focused on providing a home for emerging and established clinicians who want to advance clinical trials without the administration hassles," said Dr. Richard Tytus, Medical Director at PCTN. "Dr. Lonn intrinsically understands our vision."

Huma Khurrum, Senior Medical Advisor at PCTN, shared her enthusiasm: "We are honoured to welcome Dr. Lonn to our network. Her pioneering research has set the standard for cardiovascular clinical trials. We look forward to supporting Dr. Lonn's next wave of transformative trials."

About Dr. Eva Lonn

Dr. Eva Lonn completed her MD degree at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, clinical and research training in Toronto and further research training including a Master of Science degree in Hamilton. She is full Professor at McMaster University, has led major international clinical trials, and published over 300 peer reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Lonn has served in leadership roles for the Canadian Cardiovascular Society and American College of Cardiology.

About Premier Clinical Trial Network

PCTN operates an international network of advanced clinical research sites, providing end-to-end trial services and operational support to investigators and biopharma partners. PCTN is a subsidiary of HOLE Medical. Learn more at https://premierclinicaltrial.com and https://holemedical.com.

Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

365966@email4pr.com

SOURCE Premier Clinical Trial Network