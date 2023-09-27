Renowned Cardiovascular Researcher Dr. Eva Lonn Joins Premier Clinical Trial Network

News provided by

Premier Clinical Trial Network

27 Sep, 2023, 08:38 ET

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Clinical Trial Network (PCTN), a leading clinical research and site management organization, is thrilled to announce the addition of distinguished researcher Dr. Eva Lonn to its team of principal investigators.

Continue Reading
Doctor Eva Lonn Headshot
Doctor Eva Lonn Headshot

Dr. Lonn is joining PCTN seeking new opportunities to conduct groundbreaking clinical trials and access diverse patient populations. With its comprehensive support services, global trial footprint, and new Centre of Excellence for clinical research across from Hamilton General Hospital, PCTN offers convenience and world-class infrastructure to accelerate her cardiovascular trials.

"I am excited to join PCTN and leverage their capabilities to advance my research," said Dr. Lonn. "Their infrastructure and passion for science aligns with my vision to deliver innovative therapies to patients."

Onboarding an esteemed key opinion leader like Dr. Lonn reinforces PCTN's reputation as the research partner of choice for prominent investigators. Her vast experience leading international clinical trials and esteemed reputation promise to unlock new partnerships and growth opportunities. Dr. Lonn's guidance and perspective will be invaluable as PCTN strives to improve patient outcomes through rigorous, ethical research.

"PCTN is focused on providing a home for emerging and established clinicians who want to advance clinical trials without the administration hassles," said Dr. Richard Tytus, Medical Director at PCTN. "Dr. Lonn intrinsically understands our vision."

Huma Khurrum, Senior Medical Advisor at PCTN, shared her enthusiasm: "We are honoured to welcome Dr. Lonn to our network. Her pioneering research has set the standard for cardiovascular clinical trials. We look forward to supporting Dr. Lonn's next wave of transformative trials."

About Dr. Eva Lonn

Dr. Eva Lonn completed her MD degree at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, clinical and research training in Toronto and further research training including a Master of Science degree in Hamilton. She is full Professor at McMaster University, has led major international clinical trials, and published over 300 peer reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Lonn has served in leadership roles for the Canadian Cardiovascular Society and American College of Cardiology.

About Premier Clinical Trial Network

PCTN operates an international network of advanced clinical research sites, providing end-to-end trial services and operational support to investigators and biopharma partners. PCTN is a subsidiary of HOLE Medical. Learn more at https://premierclinicaltrial.com and https://holemedical.com.

Contact:
Scott Wilson 
289-259-8059
365966@email4pr.com

SOURCE Premier Clinical Trial Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.