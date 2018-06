Renowned Celebrity Blockchain Launches on HADAX

FansTime Chain has achieved a resounding success by winning support of 14 nodes in the third round of voting for launching activity, the sole one earning the support of most super nodes in the history of HADAX. This thorough win of FansTime Chain has gained multiple recognition of industry authorities, and has also contributed to building the confidence of users worldwide in value potential and climbing space of FTI, a proprietary trading cryptocurrency owned by FansTime.

FansTime Chain has owned and executed a portfolio of events including FansTime International Celebration and Appreciation Party, Press Conference of Global Communities, Global Blockchain Celebrities Summit, etc. FansTime Chain has also signed over a hundred leading Chinese celebrities, making the chain the biggest and most influential of its kind in Asia.

FansTime Chain is a new Blockchain system based on the Blockchain2.0 supporting multiple smart contracts. FansTime Chain is the underlying technology of FansTime. When FansTime newly came online, the FansTime Chain took the form of Consortium Blockchain to reduce the maintenance costs and improve the upgrading efficiency. The FansTime Chain will open up its bookkeeping to become a public blockchain when the FansTime community is getting larger and the blockchain technology more mature. FTI is the official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch a community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI.

As public figures, activities and reputation of celebrities have a direct influence on their values, highly honored stars can deliver the IP values to specific commodities while stars with distinctive personal styles can extend the IP values to some lifestyles. The extension of these IP values can bring extended earnings to celebrities. The comprehensive earnings themselves will also feed back to the values of Tokens. Celebrities, like listed companies, can regulate the market through buyback, POS or the increase in the tradable shares.

FansTime Chain will be actively engaged in exploring the relevant interfaces based on the geographic locations, bio-information input and Internet of things chip applications to facilitate the demand matching and security traceability among community nodes. Within a decentralized ecosystem, the system itself will be an effective shield for personal value against capital and authority. The task of value assessment will be fully handed over to the market and end users. With the smart contract embedded with AI system, nodes across the ecosystem can evaluate the content through algorithm and reach objective and fair conclusions. FansTime will be responsible for commercialization of resources and development of infrastructure and, by connecting the resources of other communities, offer better experience to FansTime community users with the Blockchain general infrastructure.

As the fastest-growing block-based ecosystem of fandom, FansTime has already created a sizable giant lineup composed of eighteen big investors including China Equity Group, MINIPO, NEXT, QIANHAI WUTONG, GINKGO CAPITAL, Node Capital, Huoxun Capital, Qingling Capital, Xianglian Capital, DFUND, ShineChain, LinkVC, Hongshen Capital, Ju Capital, Stars Capital, ARRIVAL CAPITAL, Lemi Capital, Gama Capital, and established strategic cooperation relationship with iFensi.com, the United Cultural Works Exchanges and GINGKCO.

Deposits for FTI will be available from 14:30 May 31, 2018 (GMT+8). FTI/BTC, FTI/ETH trading will be available on HADAX from 14:00 June 1, 2018(GMT+8). Withdrawals will be available from 14:30 June 3, 2018 (GMT+8).

Website: https://fanstime.org/english.html

Twitter: @FTI_Foundation @FansTime_FTI

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-celebrity-blockchain-launches-on-hadax-300658030.html

SOURCE FansTime Beijing