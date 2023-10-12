RENOWNED CELEBRITY CHEF, AUTHOR, AND SPEAKER RALPH PAGANO ADDRESSES RECENT INCIDENT

News provided by

Ralph Pagano

12 Oct, 2023, 13:52 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph Pagano is known by many as the acclaimed Chef, Author, and Public Speaker. Pagano's company has more than 250 employees that have their own families that they support while working with the company. Pagano is known for his humor, kindness, and tireless support of South Florida charities. From building out his successful hospitality company to radio and television appearances sharing his knowledge and craft, and numerous charitable efforts, the Chef has made a career while being deeply rooted in this community.  Sadly, Pagano was involved in a situation that was reported recently.

Statement from Ralph Pagano: "I am mostly known as a chef and Restauranteur but my most important role is a husband and a dad to two young children growing, living, and learning in Boca Raton. This week I was arrested on a single charge that we will defend against and hope that during due process and the complete story being revealed and following the law, we will prevail.

I am the same person that has been a part of this community for over 20 years.  I do not run from the law.  I support the police.  I support the government.  I am a contributing member of society that loves my family, my friends and where I live. My reputation has never been in question and my dedication to being a part of the South Florida community is unwavering and well documented. I am confident that this will pass, and I will be able to continue with my life raising my family in Boca Raton, working, and continuing with my ongoing contributions across so many Florida charities, helping families, children and adults in need.

Thank you for your continued support and please send my family positive energy during this very challenging time for us."

Creativas Group Inc. provides public relations and marketing counsel to national brands, recognized special events and leading non-profit organizations. For more information: www.creativasgroup.com. Follow us on social media @CreativasGroup.

Media Contact:
Liza M Santana
305.968.2384
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Ralph Pagano

