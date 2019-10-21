Renowned Center For Ear Disease, Neurological Disorders Relaunches As The House Institute

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House Clinic, the world-renowned center for the treatment of ear disease and neurological disorders, and House Ear Institute, the 501-(c)(3) private nonprofit foundation focused on researching these issues, have officially relaunched as part of the new House Institute, marking a new era for the organization's nationally-recognized neurosurgeons and neurotologists.

Named for the groundbreaking work accomplished by founder Howard P. House, M.D. more than 60 years ago, the House Institute will ramp up its fight against a variety of disorders under its new brand name, including Meniere's disease, acoustic neuromas, skull base tumors, neurofibromatosis, surfer's ear, balance disorders, allergy-related problems, chronic ear infections and more. The House Institute provides the most state-of-the-art audiometric evaluations and treatment options to ensure that its patients receive the best care possible.

"We are honored to continue the work that began with Dr. Howard House. Under our new identity as the House Institute, we're making a commitment to remain on the front lines of research and innovation that will put our patients on the best possible path to leading normal, healthy lives for many years to come," said William Slattery, M.D., president of the House Institute. "We understand how painful and difficult ear disease and neurological disorders can be, and when patients seek treatment with us, we are more confident than ever that they're meeting with the absolute experts on these issues."

The House Institute, previously affiliated with Providence Health and Services in the Los Angeles area, has been at the forefront of surgical advancements for hearing loss, ear-related and neurological issues for decades. The organization has led some of the world's top breakthroughs under its leadership. It developed and perfected the original cochlear implant and auditory brainstem implant for patients with profound hearing loss, and it has led the charge for modern surgical procedures such as endoscopic ear surgery.

Most recently, the 501-(c)(3) private nonprofit House Ear Institute has been pioneering innovative research in the areas of hearing loss, neurotology and neurosurgery, and it will continue this vital work as the House Institute Foundation. The House Institute Foundation will expand funding and research, provide education and focus on global hearing health and neurosurgery, while building partnerships in the community and with other organizations around the globe to identify solutions for adults and children who lack the appropriate resources for treating their hearing loss.

The House Institute also operates hearing aid centers in Orange County and Los Angeles.

