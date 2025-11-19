Renowned Chef Debbie Lee Announced as First Culinary Partner for OCVIBE District in Southern California

Chef Debbie Lee will bring two signature concepts to OCVIBE's market hall, backed by the district's transformative culinary partnership model

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the $4 billion, 100-acre, mixed-use district transforming Orange County, today announced that acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and author Debbie Lee will open two new culinary concepts in its 50,000-square-foot market hall. Chef Lee's debut as the inaugural culinary partner joining the highly anticipated district sets the tone for the developing culinary destination, which will house 21 eclectic chef-driven concepts and 6 bars.

The Next Food Network Star finalist and author of Seoultown Kitchen will debut Pado, a Korean-inspired raw and seafood bar, and Mokja, a Korean bodega and snack café. Pado will offer an elevated yet approachable dining experience with menu offerings like crudo, sashimi, and coastal small plates that blend Korean cuisine with California ingredients. Mokja, Korean for "let's eat," will offer Korean street food favorites, creative breakfast sandwiches, and specialty coffee drinks. Together, the two concepts reflect Chef Lee's signature approach to blending cultural tradition with modern flavor, while expanding the vibrant and eclectic culinary identity of Orange County.

"There's something electric about being the first chef invited to help define a district like OCVIBE," said Chef Debbie Lee. "Pado and Mokja each carry pieces of my heritage, and to bring both concepts to a place as thoughtfully imagined as OCVIBE feels incredibly special. I'm thrilled to be part of its foundation and share Korean cuisine with the countless visitors and locals who will help make Anaheim a true culinary destination."

"The market hall embodies OCVIBE's belief in community, connection, and creativity," said Nick Pacific, Senior Director and General Manager of the market hall. "Chef Debbie's partnership sets the tone for what this district is meant to be – a gathering place that celebrates the people, cultures, and culinary talent that make Orange County unique."

A Chef-Led Model for Culinary Excellence

Chef Lee's concepts are powered by OCVIBE's culinary partnership model, which redefines the relationship between developers and chefs. Instead of the traditional landlord-tenant structure, OCVIBE offers a turnkey, partnership-driven framework that removes many of the financial and operational barriers to restaurant ownership.

"Most chefs spend half their time fighting battles with leases, construction, equipment, marketing, and operations before they ever get to focus on cooking, but at OCVIBE those hurdles are lifted," said Chef Lee.

"Our vision for the market hall is one of partnership, not tenancy," said Morell Marean, Chief Operating Officer of OCVIBE. "By eliminating financial barriers and providing the critical infrastructure, we're empowering chefs like Debbie Lee to take creative leaps that might not be possible elsewhere. By giving local and global chefs a platform to share their stories, we're building something truly unique in Orange County."

OCVIBE's market hall is expected to deliver one of the most dynamic dining experiences in Orange County. Centrally located within the district, the Market Hall will seamlessly connect to the larger plaza, Urban Park, and The Weave — Orange County's first mixed-use mass timber office building. This integrated approach within the larger masterplan creates an environment where the hall serves as an anchor for the bustling culinary ecosystem.

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a vibrant sports and entertainment district centered at the heart of Anaheim in Orange County, California. Currently in development by the Samueli Family and OC Sports and Entertainment (OCSE), OCVIBE will reimagine the downtown experience by turning 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable district designed to bring surrounding communities together at the intersection of culture and entertainment. OCVIBE will surround Honda Center with serene park space and river-front vistas and introduce a broad selection of eclectic dining options, concerts and nightlife, and a rotation of immersive entertainment experiences not found elsewhere in Orange County. Open now in the OCVIBE district is Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks and the district's anchor venue. For more information, visit ocvibe.com.

About Chef Debbie Lee

Chef Debbie Lee has spent nearly three decades in professional kitchens, but it wasn't until 2010 that she found her voice. With the launch of her Ahn-Joo food truck, Lee became known as the queen of modern Korean gastropub fare, bringing Korean flavors to the streets of LA in a way that felt both authentic and entirely new. Her unique culinary perspective comes from living between two worlds: raised with Northern Korean traditions and Southern American soul food, Lee cooks food that bridges cultures rather than choosing sides. She's appeared on Food Network Star, Chopped, and most recently, Morimoto's Sushi Master, but her real mission has always been simpler—to share her story on a plate and make Korean cuisine feel welcoming to everyone.

