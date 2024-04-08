Renowned Chef Shorne Benjamin of Fat Fowl Collaborates with The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel, Soufriere, St. Lucia with His Innovative New Age Caribbean Cuisine

ST. LUCIA, West Indies, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel and restaurant in Soufriere St. Lucia, West Indies, announced today the 2024 residency of St. Lucian native and Brooklyn New York based executive chef Shorne Benjamin. Beginning Sunday April 21, 2024 (to coincide with Saint Lucia's Restaurant Week) Chef Shorne will bring his "new age Caribbean" cuisine exclusively to The Pavilion Restaurants daily lunch and dinner menu.

Chef Shorne with The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel

Chef Shorne is the owner and founder of Fat Fowl, a popular new age Caribbean restaurant located in the heart of downtown Brooklyn, NY. Recently featured in the U.S. in national media outlets such at the Today Show, the Tamron Hall Show, Ebony Magazine and NBC New York, Chef Shorne discovered a love for cooking in his grandmother's kitchen growing up in St. Lucia. His cuisine signifies traditional Caribbean food with the use of accustomed spices with a "new age" twist.

In addition to creating specialty menu items for the property, Chef Shorne will return to the island during the residency (beginning April) to host several experiences prepared and curated in his inimitable style. The first chef experience will coincide with Saint Lucia Restaurant Week kicking off an exclusive one night only culinary event featuring a five course dinner with Chef Shorne at The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel (Book at: https://cailleblancvilla.com/the-pavilion-restaurant/)

"The opportunity to share my love of Caribbean cooking back in Saint Lucia with the guests of The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is a true homecoming," said Shorne Benjamin. "I intend to ensure that guest feel the warmth of Saint Lucia in each bite and savor the flavors that are unique to the island."

One of his signature food offerings the oxtail grilled cheese, which has gone viral on social media, will be a focal point on the menu and The Pavilions chefs will undergo training to ensure that the item will be replicated each day and night during the residency. Chef Shorne and the Pavilion Restaurant will take guests on a journey of gastronomic delight, showcasing a fusion of local flavors with international flair.

"Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel consistently presents unparalleled and distinctive experiences for our guests. We are thrilled to extend an invitation to both visitors and locals of Saint Lucia, providing them with the chance to taste Chef Shornes' culinary creations within our romantic dining setting, boasting panoramic views of the majestic Pitons and the mesmerizing Caribbean Sea," stated Alisa Coleman, proprietor of Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel. She continued, "Each of Chef Shornes dishes are crafted with passion and expertise which promises to awaken your palate, inviting you to relish the essence of culinary excellence."

Starting April 21, 2024 for hotel and local guests, the Pavilion menu will be expanded to include Chef Shorne's Fat Fowl creations during lunch and dinner. Guests not staying at the hotel can make reservations from Wednesday to Sunday at The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel (which are required) on the dining page at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel's website through the following link: https://cailleblancvilla.com/the-pavilion-restaurant/

About Chef Shorne:

Chef Shorne began his professional culinary interests in Finance and Culinary Arts at a university in France. In 2004, he earned his BA in Finance and transitioned to working on Wall Street until 2009, soon after the financial crisis happened in 2008. He continued to develop culinary skills while studying at a French Culinary Institute and later earned his title as a chef.

Chef Shorne's achievements have been recognized internationally and nationally, such as winning the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Celebrity Chef Throw Down in 2017 and becoming a semi-finalist at the International Iron Chef Competition in Toronto. Chef Shorne's legacy continued on screen, featuring on a number of guest cooking appearances, such as competing against Bobby Flay on the Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" and as a finalist on "Chopped". Since 2022, he has been invited as a guest chef for Sheila Johnson's Annual The Family Reunion event at her Forbes-Five Star luxury flagship resort Salamander Middleburg in Virginia. The annual event is an immersive experience celebrating diversity in hospitality that brings notable black chefs together from across the country recognizing diversity in the culinary space. The mission of The Family Reunion is to nurture, develop and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals.

About The Pavilion Restaurant at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel:

Renowned as a pinnacle of luxury hospitality, Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel and its Pavilion Restaurant have garnered prestigious accolades following its transformation from a family villa to an unparalleled resort and dining destination. Notably, the establishment has been honored with esteemed awards, including recognition as one of the Top 25 Bed and Breakfasts in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor for consecutive years. Nestled amidst the awe-inspiring landscape of Saint Lucia, boasting panoramic vistas of the island's majestic Pitons, this exclusive retreat features only six suites, ensuring an intimate and personalized experience for every guest. The intimate ambiance of its small restaurant provides the perfect setting for romantic celebrations and cherished moments, inviting guests to indulge in culinary excellence while immersed in the natural splendor of their surroundings. For reservations go to our website: www.cailleblancvilla.com

