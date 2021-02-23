Renowned Chicago Skincare Expert Leah Chavie Opens New Location in Gold Coast

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned skincare expert and makeup artist Leah Chavie is now taking clients at her new location in Gold Coast. Located at 8 E. Chestnut on the 3rd floor, Chavie's research-inspired, signature services, and now injectables, will be offered in her new, updated home.

Leah Chavie Gold Coast

To celebrate the opening, new customers can receive $50 off a HydraFacial or half off a Spring Stem Cell Treatment. Chavie offers a range of services for women, men and teens addressing a variety of skincare issues from fine lines and wrinkles to dark spots and acne. In addition to the core treatments Chavie offers, she will now provide new services including Botox, fillers and plasma therapy.

"I am thrilled to move into the Gold Coast neighborhood to continue to provide my clients with top-of-the-line, luxury services while expanding to provide even more offerings like injectables," said Chavie. "We are excited for this move and the opportunity to work with other beauty businesses on our block and building."

Previously located at 2457 N Halsted in Lincoln Park, Chavie will continue to frequent both her new Gold Coast location and her newest Anna Maria location in Florida.

Clients can call 773.327.7051 now to schedule appointments at the new boutique with most bookings three weeks in advance.

About Leah Chavie

Leah Chavie is a Chicago-based licensed esthetician, massage therapist, owner at Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique and founder of the LC Skincare Collection & Organic Mineral Makeup. She holds several certifications for medical laser, cryo-stem cell therapy, radio frequency, microneedling, microblading, dermaplaning and chemical peel. Leah was certified with medical laser training in 2004 and was the Jane Iredale mineral makeup representative and trade show coordinator for two years. Chavie has been in the beauty industry since she was 15 years old, starting her career at a Minnesota-based chain of hair salons/spas. She has offered extensive consulting for multiple doctors and med spas to develop protocols, training and set up from Nusta Spa in Washington D.C. to L.A. She has worked in every facet of the beauty industry from the front of the house to practitioner and educator.

Media Contact:

Rachel Shaykin

773.327.7051

[email protected]

SOURCE Leah Chavie