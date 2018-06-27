Renowned Chinese panda artist Bian Jian honored at the Asian American Awards

"Thank you, my American friends for loving my artwork, I am very happy to receive this award," the Chinese artist said as he received the honor. He has lived in New Jersey for the last two years, and is now planning to set up his own studio and locale for exhibition of his artworks, the Bian Jian Art Gallery, in Yantai, China.

The gallery will display Bian's works during different phases in his development as an artist as well as his latest creations, and will serve to introduce his works to people around the world.

According to the Sino-American Friendship Association, in the past several years, Bian has continued painting and turning out works of art during his sojourn in the US and held his own personal painting exhibitions. He is very popular among American art enthusiasts and actively engages in and contributes to the enhancement of the friendship between the peoples of the two countries and promoting Sino-American exchanges. Bian is well deserving of the award as it is intended to thank outstanding Asian Americans who facilitate the growth and development of Asian American communities.

The month of May was officially designated as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in 1992 by the U.S. Congress. Asian Americans held various cultural events during the month to celebrate their heritage and raise the awareness among the mainstream as well as the US's many ethnic groups of what it is about Asian American culture that makes it unique and of the contribution that the culture has made to the larger society. The Sino-American Friendship Association presents the Asian American Awards and Asian American's Friends Awards every year. The institutions and individuals that have received these awards include the City of Pasadena, the regional organization of White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, California State Senate candidate and former State Assembly member Michael F. "Mike" Eng, religious studies professor Paul Chang, American theologian, philosopher, and environmentalist, member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the founding president of the Institute for Postmodern Development of China John B. Cobb, Jr. and biotechnology and healthcare hedge fund Burrage Capital founder and managing member Dr. Christiana Goh Bardon.

