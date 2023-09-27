Renowned Cincinnati-based Political Consultant, Jared Kamrass, Launches Prestigious Scholarship to Foster Public Service Leadership

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jared Kamrass, a prominent figure in political consulting, is proud to announce the establishment of the "Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service." This prestigious scholarship, with a one-time award of $1,000, aims to support and recognize the next generation of dedicated public servants in the United States.

Jared Kamrass, Principal at Technicolor Political, has a long-standing commitment to public service and a profound passion for shaping a more equitable and inclusive society. With this scholarship, he seeks to empower aspiring individuals who share his dedication to effecting positive change in their communities and beyond.

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is open to both current undergraduate and graduate students across the United States. To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate a strong commitment to public service and a sincere desire to make a meaningful impact on their communities.

Applications for this prestigious scholarship can be submitted via the official website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. The deadline for submissions is December 15, 2023. The recipient of the scholarship will be announced on January 15, 2024.

Through the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, Jared Kamrass aims to inspire and empower a new generation of public service leaders who share his dedication to creating a more just and equitable society. His commitment to fostering the growth of future changemakers is evident in the establishment of this scholarship, which seeks to recognize and support those who aspire to make a positive impact through their dedication to public service.

For more information about the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service and to access the application portal, please visit https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/jared-kamrass-scholarship/.

About Jared Kamrass:

Jared Kamrass is a Principal with Technicolor Political, a leading full-service messaging and ad making firm that advises Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the United States. Based in Cincinnati, OH, Jared's journey into politics was sparked by his early exposure to influential political events and television series. After battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma, he dedicated himself to electing policymakers committed to addressing healthcare disparities. Jared's extensive career in political consulting has included managing local campaigns, founding Rivertown Strategies, serving as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and joining Technicolor Political as a Principal.

