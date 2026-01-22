Renowned Coffee Roaster Graffeo Launches The Phoenix Blend, to Support Recovery with National Sober Community, The Phoenix

"Caffeinate for a Cause"

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graffeo, the renowned San Francisco-based artisan coffee roaster, has launched The Phoenix Blend , a new custom bold, robust blend to support the recovery movement. Proceeds benefit The Phoenix, the acclaimed national sober active community that embraces social connection through a shared, active lifestyle to support recovery and help individuals and communities thrive.

For every bag sold, $10 goes to The Phoenix to fund sober experiences nationwide. The Phoenix, which has impacted the lives of more than one million individuals seeking recovery and their allies, offers free sober events and activities- from music festivals and individual and group fitness to outdoor adventures and community socials.

Launched in 2006 by Scott Strode, himself - in recovery for three decades, The Phoenix has achieved an enviable success rate of more than 80% of participants remaining sober after three months compared to a relapse rate of 40-60% of individuals in just traditional treatment programs. There are no fees for membership or participation other than 48 hours of sobriety on the honor system.

"This is all about caffeinating for a cause," said Strode. "Each Graffeo purchase creates meaningful connections for people healing from substance use and mental health challenges, turning your daily coffee ritual into a powerful force for good. Each bag sold supports our vision of serving 10 million people in the next five years. We are brewing hope, one cup at a time."

"Coffee has always been about showing up for one another. The Phoenix embodies that spirit, and we're proud to fuel this transformative organization with Simply the world's finest coffee," said Walter Haas, co-owner of Graffeo Coffee Roasting Company.

Coffee is increasingly replacing alcohol as social culture shifts toward sobriety, wellness, productivity, and more mindful living. Younger generations in particular are prioritizing mental clarity, physical health, and meaningful connection, making coffee-centered gatherings such as café meetups, morning rituals, and specialty coffee tastings more appealing than late-night drinking. The rise of sober-curious movements has further normalized choosing a latte over a cocktail, signaling a broader cultural change in which socializing is less about intoxication and more about intention, balance, and shared experience.

With more than 48.7 million people impacted by substance use, there is a need to change the approach to addiction, to avoid reinforcing stigma and further isolating people from seeking support.

ABOUT THE PHOENIX

The Phoenix harnesses the power of connection and belonging to fuel a movement that's changing how we approach substance use and recovery in this country, and beyond. Founded in 2006 by Scott Strode, himself a person in recovery for more than 20 years, The Phoenix is a transformational nonprofit that fosters a free, peer-supported, active community for individuals recovering from substance use, their supporters, and anyone who chooses to live a sober life. Since launching programs in Colorado, more than 500,000 people have joined The Phoenix community globally.

By leveraging the inherent power of social connection along with physical fitness and many other social activities, community members build confidence and find the support they need to live productive and fulfilling lives. The Phoenix events are free to anyone with at least 48 hours of continuous sobriety from alcohol and nonprescription drugs—including allies and supporters of those in recovery. Event leaders at The Phoenix are either in recovery themselves or supporters with a true belief in The Phoenix mission and a desire to make a difference. The Phoenix helps individuals rise from the ashes of addiction and pursue lives full of hope.

ABOUT GRAFFEO

Graffeo is one of North America's oldest artisan coffee roasters, served in Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrated by New York Times critic Ruth Reichl as "rich, full, and never bitter." Based in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood since 1935, Graffeo roasts every batch on a custom fluid-bed roaster, calibrated over decades to exacting temperature controls and uncompromising quality standards.

SOURCE The Phoenix