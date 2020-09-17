Renowned Communications Visionary Liz Kaplow Honored in PRWeek's 2020 Hall of Femme

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Kaplow, founder and CEO of Kaplow Communications, has been named a PRWeek 2020 Hall of Femme inductee. As a visionary entrepreneur, trusted advisor to the C-suite and champion for communications practitioners, her forward-thinking leadership and business acumen have advanced the industry at large, while establishing Kaplow Communications as a world-class integrated communications agency.

"My story starts at a young age, when my grandfather taught me the power of building relationships and how they withstand the test of time," said Liz Kaplow, founder and CEO. "It's important to be empathetic and use human connection to sustain relationships. It's been engrained at Kaplow for nearly thirty years and is what continues to drive us."

PR Week's Hall of Femme and Women to Watch honors inspiring women nominated by their peers and colleagues who continuously raise the bar within their respective organizations. Liz exemplifies this dedication to excellence with a high-touch approach to client service for her roster of best-in-class brands, including Target, CVS, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Dermstore and Fidelity Investments, as well as industry disruptors, like 23andMe, Resident and Curaleaf. Liz imparts this standard on the agency through the core principles of Trust, Respect, Energy and Enthusiasm (T.R.E.E.), expecting everyone at Kaplow Communications to work hard and collaborate, regardless of their level.

A renowned female founder and communications entrepreneur, Liz built her agency from the ground up into one of today's top mid-sized PR agencies in the country, serving industry-leading brands within three key business units: beauty, lifestyle and health & wellness. Maintaining long-standing relationships with clients is a testament to how Liz guides her agency to partner with brands, including 20+ year relationships with Target and CVS. With Liz at the helm, Kaplow Communications continues to produce award winning work recognition by top industry awards and honors from the likes of WWD, Fast Company, The Shorty Awards, The Sabres, Digiday and more.

A zealous supporter of the advancement of women, Liz is Chair of Nominations Committee for New York Women in Communications (NYWICI), an honorary member of Global Women in PR and has served on the Board of Directors for Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) for nearly two decades (Kaplow is also CEW's agency of record for 25+ years). Additionally, she has been honored by the James E. Marshall Foundation at the Beyond Beauty Awards and by the Girls Scouts as a Woman of Distinction for her commitment to mentoring. Her long-standing commitment to Project Morry, a youth development organization whose mission is to empower young people from under-resourced communities, is a further testament to her altruism.

Liz's impact on the industry, her clients and her staff is evident in Kaplow Communications' continued recognition as an industry powerhouse by some of by some of the most prominent industry groups, including PR News' Agency Elite Top 100, NY Observer's Power PR 50 List, PRNews' Top Places to Work and Consumer Agency of the Year by The Holmes Report. Additionally, Liz received the prestigious Matrix Award from New York Women in Communications, honoring the most extraordinary women in communications for their accomplishments and contributions. As a leader, mentor and role model, Liz Kaplow's devotion is unmatched and she is honored to be inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Femme.

