Renowned Community Leader Reverend Dr. Ray Hammond to Deliver Keynote Address at New England Law | Boston 2018 Commencement

"It is particularly fitting for Rev. Dr. Hammond — a driving force in Boston's continued efforts to build bridges to improve the community — to address the 2018 class," said Dean John F. O'Brien. "A large portion of our graduates have participated in opportunities during law school that have given back extensively to the community. I am proud of their commitment to public service and look forward to hearing Rev. Dr. Hammond's inspiring remarks."

During the ceremony, New England Law leadership will also present honorary doctor of humanities degrees to Susan Axelrod, Founding Chair, CURE (Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy); Edward P. Kelley, Chief Executive Officer, Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps; and Robert Lewis, Jr., Founder and President, The Base. Each of the honorees is known for his or her extraordinary commitment to public service. Judith G. Greenberg, Associate Dean and Professor of Law at New England Law | Boston, will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree for her 39 years of exemplary service.

2018 Graduates Join New England Law Alumni Network

New England Law graduates live and work in all 50 states and 29 countries. Members of the most recent graduating class have secured positions in a variety of employment sectors, including law firms of all sizes; federal, state, and local government organizations; and academic institutions. Notable placements include associate-level positions at Boston law firms Manion Gaynor & Manning, Morrison Mahoney LLP, and Beck Reed Riden LLP; judicial clerkships in Boston, Washington D.C., Maine, and New Hampshire; in-house counsel positions at Deloitte, National Grid, and Tecogen; and government and public interest positions for the Massachusetts House of Representatives, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, and the Committee for Public Counsel Services in Boston.

"New England Law graduates are successful in their post – law school careers thanks to the opportunities afforded to them during law school," said Mandie LeBeau, Esq., Director of Career Services. "By the time they graduate, our students have had the opportunity to participate in as many as six real-world experiences, including clinics, internships, externships, and pro bono activities. These experiences prepare them for life after law school, and this is why our graduates have gone on to impress us in the ways they have."

On May 18, 185 graduates will join the ranks of New England Law's esteemed and extensive alumni network. Upcoming 2018 graduates have already accepted a variety of positions, including a U.S. Navy JAG officer placement; an associate position at Boston law firm Mintz Levin; Assistant District Attorney with the Bronx District Attorney's Office; and a judicial clerkship with Chief Justice Mark V. Green at the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

For more information on New England Law's alumni network and the employment opportunities available to graduates, visit here.

About New England Law | Boston

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 55 practice areas. For more information, please visit www.nesl.edu.

