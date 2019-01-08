Renowned Compliance Trainer Amanda Gross Joins US Housing Consultants

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Housing Consultants is proud to announce that Amanda Gross has joined their team of dedicated affordable housing consultants and trainers. As of Jan. 8, 2019 Amanda joined U.S. Housing Consultants as the Vice President of Training and Compliance Policy. In her new role, she will bring exciting, new training options for the owners and managers of HUD, Tax Credit, and USDA RD properties.

Amanda Gross joins U.S. Housing Consultants with a wealth of knowledge and a reputation as one of the premier trainers in the industry. She has blazed her own path from site management to compliance director and then to an industry leading trainer and consultant. Amanda is regularly a speaker at industry events and works closely with Housing Finance Authorities throughout the country to perform and organize training sessions. She has developed a training style which is engaging and calming, communicating complex topics in a way that makes everyone feel that they too can conquer the challenges in affordable housing compliance.

Amanda has a passion for the positive effects affordable housing can have on low-income families. Her training seminars reinforce the reality that compliance is at the heart of preserving and expanding affordable housing. Her passion fits perfectly with our founding principles of working to ensure that HUD and Tax Credit housing breaks the stereotypes, and dispels the notion that housing for families in need is destined to be rundown and mismanaged.

Amanda will work with U.S. Housing Consultants' Founding Partner, Scott Precourt, to expand training offerings to include a full series entitled "Conquering Compliance." This training series will include workshop and certification courses on:

Conquering Tax Credit Compliance (with HCCP certification option)

Conquering Multifamily HUD compliance

Conquering USDA/RD Compliance

Conquering Blended Compliance Workshop

Conquering UPCS /REAC Compliance

US Housing Consultants will have a schedule of training events throughout the country, which will be both educational and entertaining. Visit www.us-hc.com to see a list of new services and a training schedule for 2019.

About US Housing Consultants

US Housing Consultants, LLC is a national affordable housing consulting and training company, providing services for owners, investors, and managers of affordable housing. We offer consulting services for property owners and managers with Compliance File Reviews, Capital Needs Assessment, Due Diligence, and our industry-leading REAC Consulting services.

