Renowned Contemporary Artist, Amir H. Fallah, Visits RMCAD to Inspire Next Generation of Creatives

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 2025/2026 Recontextualize Series, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is honored to welcome renowned artist, Amir H. Fallah. RMCAD's Visiting Artist, Scholar, and Designer (VASD) Program hosts Fallah's artist talk on Thursday, November 13 at 5:30 p.m. MT. Additionally, the artist's first solo exhibition in Colorado "Lexicon" will be on display at the RMCAD campus from Thursday, November 13, 2025 - February 13, 2026.

Fallah is the founder and former creative director of the art and design publication Beautiful/Decay. His paintings express the multifaceted immigrant experience, the fluidity of identity, belonging and displacement, the impacts of war and political dissent, and the navigation across cultures. He has received numerous honors, including the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant (2015), the Northern Trust Purchase Prize at EXPO Chicago (2019), the COLA Individual Artist Fellowship (2020), and an Artadia Award (2020).

"Few artists interweave as many topical themes in their work as Amir H. Fallah," said VASD Program Director, Gretchen Schaefer. "He is sure to be a great inspiration to our students who are looking to express their personal experiences in today's socially and culturally charged environment." Both the artist talk and the exhibition are FREE and open to the public. Reserve your seats for Fallah's talk now or watch the live stream online .

