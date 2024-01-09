Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon Victoria Johnson, M.D. Releases Memoir to Inspire Readers, Patients to Keep Moving Forward

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreword Publicity is pleased to announce the release From Trophy Wife to Cosmetic Surgeon, written by Victoria Johnson, M.D. and published by Yorkshire Publishing.

In her 20 years in practice, people frequently ask, how did Dr. Victoria Johnson become so well known? How has her company grown so considerably? From humble beginnings at a two room shop at a shopping mall to running a two-story mega medical spa with over 4,000 patients and a staff of 20, the autobiography From Trophy Wife to Cosmetic Surgeon tells the fast-paced story of her rise out of emotional ashes to become a nationally acclaimed aesthetic medical doctor.

In this memoir, Johnson offers readers a deep dive into her personal life, including finding her way out of an abusive marriage and struggling to pursue an education as a single parent. Through her beautiful and heartfelt story, she hopes readers will see that they can accomplish their dreams and goals.

"Let no one or anything get in your way," Johnson said. "Keep your head down when you must. Bite your tongue. The challenges that you may find in other people don't mean anything in the long run. They might be stuck forever where they are, and you are going to move forward."

As a cosmetic surgeon, one of Johnson's greatest joys is helping patients see their true beauty, not just the exterior. She enjoys watching them shed their chains of self-doubt and begin to blossom into new creations. Often, she shares her relatable story with them in an effort to benefit them in their daily lives.

"I believe that all that I have endured and thrived through could help others have the faith and confidence in themselves to keep going," Johnson said. "Keep pursuing your goal, no matter what. Take risks. Just take a deep breath and jump!"

Prior to its release, From Trophy Wife to Cosmetic Surgeon has won a Literary Titan Book Award and has received glowing reviews from prestigious outlets including Readers' Favorite and Midwest Review.

Victoria Johnson, MD, is a well-known physician in the practice of aesthetic medicine. She has pioneered many state-of-the-art laser procedures and surgeries and has helped guide the field for more than twenty years. Dr. Johnson is a published author and has served on many medical boards and committees. She continues to teach other physicians the art of aesthetic medical practice and various medical techniques. Dr. Johnson has won many distinguished awards, but her favorite things in life are her husband and family.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of this book will benefit the Single Parent Academic Resources Collaborative (SPARC) at Oklahoma City Community College. The mission of SPARC is to support single parents in locating and utilizing resources to make positive changes in their lives through empowerment and education, a cause that is near and dear to Johnson's heart.

