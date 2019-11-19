Renowned diabetes researcher Jesse Roth honored for lifetime achievement

During the symposium, guests attended lectures by professors from Israel and abroad, including Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States, as well as poster sessions covering current diabetes research. Dr. Roth delivered the keynote address and was recognized by colleagues from the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, the Weizmann Institute of Science, The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and Tel Aviv University.

"Finding better ways to prevent and manage diabetes has been my lifelong mission," said Dr. Roth. "I am humbled by this recognition and thankful to be sharing the occasion with esteemed colleagues and friends."

Dr. Roth has devoted himself to diabetes research for more than five decades. The major theme has been to determine how to better prevent, identify and diagnose the disease. His work hastened the discovery of insulin receptors and their molecular interactions within the body. New research by Dr. Roth and his colleagues around hormone-like molecules released within the intestine show promise for preventing pathological inflammation that is closely associated with diabetes and other illnesses.

Dr. Roth is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His research has been recognized by the Endocrine Society and the American Diabetes Association. During his career, Dr. Roth held key leadership positions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Johns Hopkins prior to joining Northwell Health and the Feinstein Institutes in 2000. He also served as Assistant Surgeon General of the United States Public Health Service from 1985 to 1991.

"Dr. Roth embodies our mission of producing knowledge to cure disease," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. "His lifetime contributions to understanding diabetes continues to lay the groundwork for future advancements."

Five universities have conferred upon him the degree of honorary doctor. He was elected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and selected as a recipient of the Canada Gairdner International Award. Most recently, the Journal of Clinical Investigation and the American Society for Clinical Investigation asked Dr. Roth to appear in its new video series, "Conversations with Giants in Medicine."

Dr. Roth has mentored numerous young investigators, many of whom have become leaders in the field and received distinguished awards for their research.

