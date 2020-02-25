­­­­­­­­­­­Renowned endurance athlete Steve Cannon launches cancer research fundraising campaign timed with the 2020 Iditarod Trail Invitational

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Cannon will launch an ambitious cancer research fundraising campaign and social media movement timed with his participation in the 2020 Iditarod Trail Invitation (ITI), which begins on March 1st. Steve's #whatsYOURiditarod call to action aims to inspire people to live life to its fullest, while also raising funds for the top-rated V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The ITI is widely acknowledged as the world's most physically punishing race. Only the most intrepid and resilient athletes are selected to participate in the grueling one-thousand mile challenge from Anchorage to Nome, which requires participants to mount "Fat Tire" bikes and carry all essential gear necessary for survival on the trail. Since 2003, only 54 racers have successfully completed the race to emerge from "The Big Empty" and reach Nome's Burled Arch finish line.

Expand Your Possible is Steve's personal philosophy and drives all aspects of his life. "Each finish line becomes the next opportunity to reach even further. #whatsYOURiditarod is a natural extension of this mindset. My goal is to inspire people from all walks of life to find their own Iditarod. Living life to our fullest potential is how we honor the lessons people in the cancer fight have taught us."

Steve has written the names of more than fifty people on "Black Betty", his iconic bike. Their shared connection is the battle with cancer, and although many of them have lost their lives to the disease, Steve wants their legacy to live on as a form of shared remembrance.

Resembling a modern-day arctic monk, Steve's signature frozen beard shields him during the long days and pitch-black nights navigating the bone-chilling Alaskan tundra, which can reach -50F degrees. "I embarked on this journey to raise $1M dollars because I have the health and opportunity to make a difference. Cancer fighters teach us the value of living every day to its fullest and tackling the ITI gives me the chance to repay that gift by raising money for a cure."

You can follow Steve's historic one-thousand mile journey on the Iditarod Trail ultra-marathon here: https://www.expandyourpossible.com

