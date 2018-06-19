Renowned Entertainer Alan Cumming Headlines Cunard's Insights Program on January 3, 2019 Transatlantic Crossing

While sailing on the seven-night voyage from New York to Southampton, England, Cumming will be offering a Q&A session with guests and hosting a screening of Instinct, his new hit TV series on CBS in which he plays Dr. Dylan Reinhart. Instinct, which premiered in March and was just renewed for a second season, is an American police drama based on James Patterson's Murder Games.

"Cunard is delighted to welcome the amazingly talented Alan Cumming on Queen Mary 2's January 3, 2019 Transatlantic Crossing," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. "During the voyage, our guests will be able to hear and learn from one of the best in the industry—from his life and career to new ventures in the arts. This will be a Transatlantic highlight not to be missed."

Cumming has appeared in numerous films and television shows, was nominated for Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes for his work on The Good Wife, and is a long-time renowned stage actor both in New York and London. Most famously he won a Tony award for his role in Cabaret on Broadway and is best-known for his film roles in Emma, GoldenEye, Anniversary Party, and X2. In 2017 he opened his own cabaret club in New York, "Club Cumming," and currently tours the country performing Legal Immigrant, a show of songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland.

A dedicated humanitarian and activist, the Scottish-American Cumming devotes much of his energy to promoting LGBTQ and human rights, receiving over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism. He received the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards and was made an Officer of the British Empire for his contributions to the arts and LGBTQ equality by the Queen.

Cunard's celebrated Insights program offers fascinating experts from various industries on every voyage, holding lectures and Q&As throughout the trip. In addition to Alan Cumming, Cunard is offering extraordinary special event Crossings throughout the 2018 season including collaborations with Ancestry.com, NY Fashion Week, and International Space Week.

Cunard's Big Balcony Event (available to book through July 31, 2018) makes a Transatlantic Crossing even more irresistible with fares from $999 and up to $1,400 free onboard credit per stateroom and free drinks and free gratuities in the Princess Grill and Queens Grill suites.

