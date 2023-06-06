Renowned Entertainment Mogul Launches Revolutionary Book Revealing the True Origins of Mankind and Civilization

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Steven Machat is a renowned entertainment mogul with an obsession to understand the origins of the many diverse civilizations and their myths which create rules and orders that are blindly followed without examining who or what created them as well as why do we follow them.

Traveling the world promoting and marketing his artists and the music conceived from the multitude of cultures, he researched the creation of those various civilizations believing there was a common chord to all humans. "We all march to the same beats" he says. And those first chords can be found in the Middle Eastern Old Testament aka The Bible. The chord can be heard if we put together the ancient texts and mankind's interpretation of the creation of diverse cultures and their tribes.

In his book "Unraveling the Bible: The Colonization of Earth and the Making of Mankind" which is Opus One of his Book of Earth Series, Machat aspires to open up society's different views of the origins of the human race. The book answers questions such as "Why are we here on Earth?", and "Where did we come from?" Questions he answers such as who wrote the rules? Why do we believe them to be true? Why do we not question those who say they speak for sky god? Or is the concept of the all-seeing sky-god a simple misunderstanding that really all God is, is the initial undivided and first source of the energy of life. God is not an identifiable third-party physical object.

The Bible actually shares the story of mankind's creation. Tells us the creation of mankind's god. The Bible tells us who did it and why it was done.

Machat believes we are individuals from the same source. The same source as were the beings who created mankind, a new species fabricated to live on earth.

Everything comes from the first ocean of thought (God). When thought becomes a vibration of sound- then light, that energy can create physical objects that can create, under the right circumstances, physical beings.

As it says in the Bible the Supreme Source thought 'let there be light' and that light created the Big Bang of chaos and those vibrations created the energy that became centered in a sun-star. That star then created the particles of chemicals that became first gasses and then liquids to make physical forms. There are many stars created that make up many galaxies. We here on Earth are not the only living beings.

No one has ever connected the Nefilim who called themselves gods to the genesis of mankind quite like this in one book. The book aims to portray the true connection of the Nefilim of planet Nibiru of our solar system which have the same chemicals from the same gases that our bodies have. We are from that energy living inside bodies created from the same gasses as the Nefilim. Once created, as we grew in numbers, you can visualize their need to civilize mankind with their rules and regulations which are now our earth rules and regulations.

Machat says "I have spent fifty plus years researching the original Tablets which were written by Enki who was a son of the King of Nibiru called Anu. Enki wrote the Tablets as a diary of what they did here on Earth to save their planet Nibiru with the gold from Earth. The Tablets were later rewritten and re-produced by the humans who were taught how to write in local languages which prevented mankind from connecting all the dots as each region created its own customs and myths"

The book explains why mankind was needed by the Nefilim and when it became appropriate to civilize man with the Nefilim social rules of religion and governments in different locations here on Earth. Recent science confirms that these unique genomes of man appear for the first time ever about 300,000 years ago, which collaborates the scientific explanation of mankind's first time on Earth. Everything is in the Bible. One just needs to put the pieces of the puzzle together to illuminate the full picture.

If you have ever wondered why we are here on Earth, where did we really come from and why are there different local sky gods, and is the Bible really based on the truth – then this book is for you.

