Renowned Entrepreneur And Author Judge Graham Launches Official Website And Advisory Services To Help Business Owners, Executives And Business Leaders Find Success In Digital Age

This announcement comes on the heels of the highly successful release of Graham's debut book 'SCALE with SPEED', which helps entrepreneurs, CEOs and aspiring business leaders tackle the most pressing issues that are keeping them up at night. 'SCALE with SPEED' is the first book released under Graham's exclusive publishing deal with respected independent book publisher Morgan James Publishing.

Graham is a self-made entrepreneur with a successful track record of growing companies with little to no revenue and selling them for hundreds-of-millions of dollars. Most recently, Graham founded Sq1, and sold the company to global CRM and digital marketing firm Ansira for more than $50MM.

Following his successful business exits, Graham decided to dedicate the next chapter of his career to his true passion, helping entrepreneurs, CEOs and aspiring business leaders on their journey to reach new heights of success. Through his advisory services, podcast, and website content Graham is offering businesses access to critical intelligence and counsel, including how to create a one-page growth plan, measuring what matters, making informed decisions, exit and end game strategies, implementing a high performance growth culture, and much more.

"Judge's brand is the gold standard when it comes to helping entrepreneurs achieve success by leveraging advanced decision making methodologies, efficiencies and systems to scale in a productive and expedient way," said Steve Carlis, Co-Head of 2 Market Media, a leading full-service media partnership group that represents Graham in addition to other influential business leaders such as Grant Cardone, Mel Robbins and Judge Jeanine Pirro.

In addition to advisory and speaking services, Graham will be announcing his plans to launch a series of new shows, podcasts and other exclusive multimedia content in the coming months. To inquire about booking Judge for an upcoming speaking engagement or for a consulting session visit his official website at www.JudgeGraham.com.

ABOUT JUDGE GRAHAM

Judge Graham most recently served as the Chief Marketing & New Business Officer of Ansira, the second-largest independently owned CRM and digital marketing agency in the USA. Judge was a part of the core deal team and instrumental in selling Ansira to Advent International in 2016. Prior to joining Ansira, Judge was the former Co-Owner and President of Sq1, which he sold to Ansira in 2015. He was also the former Co-Owner and President of Rassai Interactive. Judge has helped hundreds of small and Fortune 500 companies to focus on growth and the ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities to improve revenue and corner markets through integration of cutting-edge positioning, culture, technology and sales. Judge lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his wife Jordan and their two boys Jake and Jett.

