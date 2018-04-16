Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book 'SCALE with SPEED' To Be Released This Spring

Graham is a serial entrepreneur with a successful track record of growing companies with little to no revenue and selling them for hundreds-of-millions of dollars. Formerly the president of Sq1, Graham's company was acquired by global CRM and digital marketing firm Ansira in 2015 for more than $50MM.

Graham's deal with Morgan James Publishing is the first step in his journey to help entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized companies harness the power of scale with speed to deliver transformative results.

His debut book 'SCALE with SPEED' helps entrepreneurs, CEOs and aspiring business leaders tackle the most pressing issues that are keeping them up at night. Addressing everything from how to create a one-page growth plan, measuring what matters, making informed decisions, exit and end game strategies, implementing a high performance growth culture, and much more, "SCALE with SPEED" is a must-read for all aspiring entrepreneurs, CEOs and business leaders who are ready to break through and establish themselves as true market leaders.

"I am on a mission to help entrepreneurs, business owners, CEO's and executives find their company's business green space, implement growth cultures, experience transformational growth, gain financial freedom and have fun along the way," said Judge Graham. "I live by the mindset 'think bigger, conquer faster'. This mindset coupled with proven business approaches and frameworks that I have created deliver massive and profitable growth."

Published by Morgan James Publishing, "SCALE with SPEED" is a practical business and personal guide to getting better results faster, to achieving not just growth, but transformational growth – extreme growth that advances business leaders from success stories to true market leaders. Rather than working harder, readers will learn to work faster, smarter, more strategically, so they can enjoy the financial freedom and life they've always dreamed of.

"Morgan James is so excited to represent Judge Graham and his new book 'SCALE with Speed'," said David L Hancock, Founder of Morgan James Publishing. "We believe this will be the next big business book that all entrepreneurs, executives and business owners need to read in order to scale their business in the new speed driven marketplace."

For more information on Judge Graham, including book pre-order requests, please visit www.JudgeGraham.com.

ABOUT JUDGE GRAHAM

Judge Graham most recently served as the Chief Marketing & New Business Officer of Ansira, the second-largest independently owned CRM and digital marketing agency in the USA. Judge was a part of the core deal team and instrumental in selling Ansira to Advent International in 2016. Prior to joining Ansira, Judge was the former Co-Owner and President of Sq1, which he sold to Ansira in 2015. He was also the former Co-Owner and President of Rassai Interactive. Judge has helped hundreds of small and Fortune 500 companies to focus on growth and the ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities to improve revenue and corner markets through integration of cutting-edge positioning, culture, technology and sales. Judge lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his wife Jordan and their two boys Jake and Jett.

