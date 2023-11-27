Renowned environmentalist Julia Butterfly Hill calls on leaders to end deforestation and back community-centered REDD+ projects

News provided by

Everland

27 Nov, 2023, 11:06 ET

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

EMBARGOED until 17.00 UK / 12.00 ET / 9.00 PT 27 November 2023

Continue Reading
Where have all the humans gone? - written and spoken by Julia Butterfly Hill
Where have all the humans gone? - written and spoken by Julia Butterfly Hill
Julia Butterfly Hill speaks out today (c) Julia Butterfly Hill , Everland
Julia Butterfly Hill speaks out today (c) Julia Butterfly Hill , Everland
Julia Butterfly Hill on top of 'Luna' (c) Julia Butterfly Hill
Julia Butterfly Hill on top of 'Luna' (c) Julia Butterfly Hill

As world leaders gather for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), renowned environmentalist Julia Butterfly Hill speaks out for the first time in a decade, to call on governments to meet their commitment to end deforestation and to highlight the crucial role community-centered REDD+ projects can play in this mission.

Julia Butterfly Hill gained worldwide recognition in the 1990s for her action to protect California's ancient and ecologically significant forests from clear cutting. Most famously, Julia lived for 738 days in a giant 1,000-year-old redwood tree known as Luna. Julia's historic act of civil disobedience saved the tree and the surrounding grove from loggers.

For the past ten years, Julia has purposefully been out of the spotlight but is now adding her voice to the swell of public demand for ambitious government and corporate action to protect forests: one of nature's strongest weapons against climate change.

Amongst the actions she sees as vital, Julia is calling for companies to invest more into community-centered REDD+ projects.

"It is so clear that people around the world are begging and calling out for forests to be protected, for people to care and take action. Our leaders, all of us, have to be more than just talking about solutions. We absolutely need to be taking action and living these solutions. I was talking about implementing ideas similar to how REDD+ works almost 25 years ago while I was doing my direct action living in Luna," said Julia Butterfly Hill.

"Through my experience involved in this and other efforts, I learned it's important to stand against, but while we do, it's even more important to stand for something. REDD+ projects do that. They stand for ending deforestation, which is vital for the survival of our species. They stand for reducing emissions into our atmosphere, for protecting wildlife, and for a better life for some of the world's most disenfranchised communities and for future generations."

REDD+ was envisioned by the UN as a way to help reduce carbon emissions from deforestation. Today REDD+ projects protect over 3 million hectares of forest and reduce emissions by more than 63 million tons a year.

Also as part of her call for action on deforestation, Julia has collaborated with Everland on an animation of her poem Where have all the humans gone? - written during her tree-sit.   

"I was sitting on a branch of Luna just hanging and looking out over everything when it came to me. I grabbed my pad of paper and started furiously scribbling it down because the words were coming to me so fast. The poem is both sad and poignant, and given it was written all those years ago, it's very foretelling of where we are today," said Julia Butterfly Hill.

Media contact: Will Richard[email protected]

About Julia Butterfly Hill

Julia Butterfly Hill is a prominent American activationist and author who played a pivotal role in the late 1990s environmental movement. Stepping away from a successful business career, she gained worldwide recognition for her tree-sit protest in California's ancient redwood forests. From December 1997 to December 1999, Julia lived on top of an ancient redwood tree she affectionately named "Luna", from where she addressed both the United Nations and the US Congress. Her courageous action serves as a powerful statement against the unsustainable practices that threaten invaluable forest ecosystems. 

About Everland 

Everland is a specialised conservation marketing organisation in the climate change mitigation business exclusively representing the Voluntary Carbon Market's largest portfolio of high-impact, community-centered, forest conservation (REDD+) projects. Everland brings together forest communities and corporations in a common cause to protect some of the world's most important and vulnerable forests.

www.everland.earth

SOURCE Everland

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.