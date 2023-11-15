Renowned Equestrian Trainer Frank Madden Joins Synergy Stables, Now Owned by Michael Fazio, in Colts Neck, New Jersey

Nov. 15, 2023

COLTS NECK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Stables (www.synergystablesNJ.com), a premier equestrian facility known for its commitment to excellence in training and horsemanship, is thrilled to announce the addition of legendary equestrian trainer Frank Madden to its team. Notably, Synergy Stables is now under the ownership of Michael Fazio, further solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the equestrian world.

"I am so excited to be returning to Colts Neck! It has always felt like home to me. Being involved with Synergy Stables and Michael Fazio gives us the ingredients for a huge success," said Frank Madden. "This is a great facility and location, and we are excited for this experience."

With over four decades of experience, Frank Madden is widely recognized as one of the most successful and dedicated trainers of young and developing equestrian talent in the United States. His impressive track record includes coaching several of the most promising junior equitation and junior amateur jumper riders, individuals with the potential to represent the United States at the highest levels of international competition.

"We are privileged, and excited, to welcome Frank Madden to Synergy Stables! Bringing in such a legendary talent ensures that we continue to be a beacon for equestrian excellence," said Michael Fazio, owner of Synergy Stables.

Frank's list of accolades is extensive, with 26 National Championship wins between the USEF Medal, ASPCA Maclay, USET Final, and the WIHS Final. He most notably trained Taylor Madden to win the USEF Medal Finals in 2020. Frank was also the Chef D'Equipe of two Young Rider jumper teams, at Monterrey in 1997 and at the North American Young Rider Championships in 1998.

Frank's outstanding efforts and dedication have been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious "Development Coach of the Year" award from the United States Olympic Committee and the 2005 "Show Hunter Horseman of the Year" award by the Chronicle of the Horse.

Synergy Stables is a leading equestrian facility located in Colts Neck, New Jersey. Their state-of-the-art facilities and experienced trainers offer a dynamic and supportive environment for riders of all levels. With its recent acquisition by Michael Fazio, Fazio has made a tremendous investment in building brand new arenas with premium footing and drainage by Lawton Adams.

