Renowned Financial Experts to Share Portfolio Advice & Real-Time Market Analysis

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MoneyShow Seattle, which provides thousands of retail investors and traders with the opportunity to meet and receive portfolio advice from the best minds in the financial industry, is being held June 15-16 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle!

The speaker line-up at The MoneyShow Seattle will feature some of the country's leading economists and geopolitical experts, premier money managers, and top analysts who will share their best insights, ideas, and strategies for protecting your portfolio during the longest bull market in history without missing out on upcoming opportunities.

Featured Financial Experts:

Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media

Paul Merriman, President, The Merriman Financial Education Foundation

James Stack, Founder, Stack Financial Management

Tom McClellan, Editor, The McClellan Market Report

Marilyn Cohen, President and CEO, Envision Capital Management

Tom Sosnoff, Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks

Keith Fitz-Gerald, Chief Investment Strategist, The Money Map Report

Ralph Acampora, Head of Technical and Market Analysis, Altaira, Ltd.

Brien Lundin, Executive Editor, Gold Newsletter

Janet Brown, President, FundX Investment Group

Keynote Addresses:

The Stock Market Between Now and Year-End

Global Investing: A Solution for Today's Volatile Markets

Learning to Let the Indicators Teach You How to Interpret Them

The Five Bear Market Warning Flags That Will Save Your Portfolio

Every Investing Dollar You'll Make in the Next 10 Years Is on This List

Why the Stock Market Should Boom

How to Make Money in the Current Environment

When Positive Drift Fails

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks Include:

Income & Growth Summit – Highlighting unique income investing opportunities that may be flying under the radar, as well as undervalued growth stocks, this special track will help investors achieve higher returns and better diversify their portfolio.

All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular track provides options traders of all skill levels with the rare opportunity to network with top pro traders while learning their time-tested strategies.

Money, Metals, & Mining Symposium – Elite metals and mining experts will reveal which metals will outperform the markets for the rest of 2019 during this track. Investors will also learn about the specific companies poised for growth, and how to profitably and safely capitalize on the opportunities within this sector.

In addition to face-to-face access to dozens of top-tier investing and trading experts, free attendance at The MoneyShow Seattle provides attendees with access to the interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete MoneyShow Seattle schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.SeattleMoneyShow.com

