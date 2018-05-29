Renowned Financial Freedom Leader Reverend DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. Hosts National dfree® Conference In Somerset, New Jersey October 25 - 28, 2018

Hosted by Reverend DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens and dfree® founder, the dfree® Homecoming Conference will take place in Somerset, New Jersey, October 25 – 28th. Pastors, community leaders, educators and a cross-section of attendees with a desire to improve their financial lives will achieve heightened levels of personal, spiritual and financial wellness through the effective tools, strategies and concepts of the dfree® program.

"People around the world are benefiting from the dfree® belief that if we manage our lives well, then we will use money strategically to reach our life goals," says dfree® Founder DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. "dfree® is a process and it begins by the way we think about ourselves, the way we think about our money, and the way we think about and plan for our future. The dfree® Homecoming Conference will allow dfree® participants past, present and future to learn and grow together."

dfree® has the key to helping the African American community live well, complete with fulfillment, flexibility and fun. dfree® programming, events, online tools, content, and curriculum has helped more than 30,000 people transform their lives by the significant reduction and even elimination of burdensome debt, which frees up money to build wealth and leave a legacy for the next generation.

More than 1700 churches are trained and certified to teach the dfree® program. Additionally, 71 chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, have collectively paid down more than $1 million in debt through their participation in dfree® and the Billion Dollar Challenge – which has 5,200 individual members. Through the Billion Dollar Challenge, members have paid down more than $7 million in debt.

The dfree® Homecoming Conference will emphasize financial empowerment through expert advice, workshops and panel discussions on topics including: Money in Black America, Living Your Purpose to Achieve Financial Prosperity, and Perfect Credit. Reverend Soaries, a pioneer in community development, will hold a community economic development seminar on Thursday. The conference will also feature entertainment including a Friday evening Gospel concert and Saturday evening comedy show.

Panels, speakers, entertainers and more will be announced soon. Registration information can be found at https://mydfree.org/event/dfree-homecoming-conference-2018/.

About dfree®:

Founded in 2005, the dfree® financial freedom movement is a transformational, lifestyle movement that promotes financial freedom through values-based principles and practical approaches to financial management. dfree® emphasizes controlling money matters so that individuals have the freedom to focus on more purposeful pursuits. dfree® was featured by CNN in a 90-­minute documentary, Almighty Debt, an installment of the Black in America series, hosted by Soledad O'Brien. The dfree® strategy is being used by thousands of churches, organizations and individuals worldwide.

About Soaries:

dfree® Founder Rev. Dr. DeForest B. "Buster" Soaries, Jr. is known as an active agent for change and is a widely-requested speaker. He is the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey and former New Jersey Secretary of State. His pastoral ministry focuses on spiritual growth, educational excellence, economic empowerment and faith-based community development. Soaries, author of Say Yes to No Debt: 12 Steps to Financial Freedom, has issued a Billion Dollar Challenge as a national initiative and free resource to help individuals and families collectively pay down $1 billion in consumer debt by the year 2020.

