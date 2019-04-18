Renowned Futurist Dr. Michio Kaku to Deliver Keynote Remarks at AclaraConnect 2019 Conference and Exhibition

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclara, a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities announces that Dr. Michio Kaku will be the keynote speaker for AclaraConnect 2019, its annual industry conference and exhibition. AclaraConnect 2019 will take place May 20-23, 2019 at the Fairmont Austin in Austin, Texas.

With its theme, Partners in a Shared Vision, the conference will open with remarks from Dr. Kaku, an acclaimed futurist, theoretical physicist, bestseller author, well-known public speaker and popularizer of science. He is known for his ability to challenge his audiences to think outside the box while still making complex concepts understandable, accessible and relevant.

Dr. Kaku has starred in numerous science programming for television including Discovery Science Channel, BBC, ABC and History Channel. A news contributor to CBS This Morning, he is a regular guest on news programs aired around the world and has been a featured columnist for top popular science publications. He also hosts two weekly radio programs heard on stations around the world. Co-creator of string field theory, Dr. Kaku holds the Henry Semat Chair and Professorship in theoretical physics at the City College of New York (CUNY).

Dr. Kaku's remarks will lead into AclaraConnect's robust program. Through a variety of sessions, panels and industry forums, attendees can engage in discussions that underscore the importance of partnerships. Collaboration across various organizations and people, including utilities, solution providers, industry experts and utility functions, is a critical component in staying ahead of changing markets.

"Building the infrastructure of tomorrow requires the formation of an ecosystem of partners to capture new growth opportunities, meet the industry's evolving needs and find new ways to foster and scale innovation that will deliver what customers need today and in the future," said Kumi Premathilake, senior vice president, advanced metering infrastructure at Aclara.

Registration is now open for this highly anticipated event. For complete event details, please visit the AclaraConnect Conference website. Join the discussion on social media using #AclaraConnect.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 2017 and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards in 2016. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

