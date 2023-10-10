Renowned Gartner Analyst Ankush Jain joins DQLabs

DQLabs, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

PASADENA Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DQLabs, the Modern Data Quality company, today announced that Ankush Jain, a highly respected former Gartner Analyst, Augmented Data Quality, Data Observability and Data Management at Gartner, has joined DQLabs as Head of Marketing and Product Strategy.

Ankush's accomplished career at Gartner included serving as the Lead Author for the Data Quality Magic Quadrant and leading the evolution of the market towards Augmented Data Quality. He also played a pivotal role as the first individual at Gartner to introduce and define the Data Observability space, which subsequently led to the creation of the Market for Data Observability, expanding the horizons of data management. He has authored the Magic Quadrant and Market Guides for Metadata Management Solutions, Data and Analytics Service Providers, Data Virtualization, and many more research publications around Data Governance, Data Catalogs, Data Fabric/Mesh, Pricing and Cost Optimization.

Ankush has spent 15 years in the data industry and around 8.5 years at Gartner, previously offering critical advice to thousands of Global CxOs in Data and Analytics roles like CDOs. He has worked closely with most technology companies, ranging from small startups to industry giants and 100s of service providers in the Data & analytics industry, offering strategic guidance.

"Ankush's thorough understanding of Data management and Data Quality, thought leadership and vision around observability markets makes him a uniquely valuable addition to DQLabs. With DQLabs' continued focus towards providing a Modern data Quality platform that converges Augmented Data Quality & Data Observability powered by Semantic Layer and GenAI capabilities, this addition comes timely and quite valuable as we continue to scale," said Raj Joseph, Founder & CEO of DQLabs.

Ankush can be reached on LinkedIn for any inquiries or collaborations or to stay updated on the latest developments in the Data Quality or Data Observability industry.

About DQLabs

DQLabs is an automated Modern Data Quality platform that delivers reliable and accurate data for better business outcomes. DQLabs automates quality and observability checks and resolution by harnessing the combined power of Data Observability and Data Quality powered by Semantics and GenAI to deliver "fit-for-purpose" data for consumption across reporting and analytics.

Find out more at www.dqlabs.ai

Contact:
Raj Joseph
Founder & CEO, DQLabs, Inc
[email protected] 
720-256-7540

SOURCE DQLabs, Inc.

