Renowned Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Julius Few, Launches Collection of 'Stackable Skincare' Treatments for Maximum At-Home Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Julius Few, one of America's top plastic surgeons, renowned for his unique emphasis on blending surgical, non-surgical, and topical skincare techniques to achieve the most natural-looking aesthetic results, is excited to announce the launch of his eponymous collection of MD-formulated skincare, comprised of complex yet clean formulas for a one-of-a-kind luxury skincare experience. The brand launches this week at select Neiman Marcus stores across the country and online at NeimanMarcus.com, as well as DrFewSkincare.com.

Dr. Few Skincare

Famously known as "The Holistic Plastic Surgeon", and beloved by celebrities and VIPs for his subtle approach, Dr. Julius Few revolutionized the way cosmetic medicine is practiced with his trademarked "Stackable Treatments" method of combining three minimally-invasive treatments to mimic a facelift. The launch of his high-performance skincare collection was created following this approach and method combined with cutting-edge innovation to produce natural, long-lasting results at home.

"As a holistic plastic surgeon, I've always emphasized the importance of pre and post-operative wellness, as well as blending the use of non-surgical and surgical methods for natural results," says Dr. Julius Few, Founder of Dr. Few Skincare. "I've spent years researching how to apply the concept of my patented Stackable Treatments approach to topical skincare to revolutionize skincare routines and maximum at-home results. Through extensive research and development, we have identified key formulas that are designed to be stacked together to deliver impressive aesthetic benefits."

Dr. Few couples clean anti-aging skincare with self-care, a health-centric approach to the everyday beauty routine with innovative skincare solutions for smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin, delivering unmatched results across all skin types and tones and revolutionizing skincare simplicity. The curated collection comprises seven highly-effective skincare formulas that, when stacked together, deliver more effective results than any one formula alone. The vegan product line includes:

Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser: A multi-purpose cleanser that eliminates the need for a separate toner by effectively cleansing oil and dirt, while simultaneously refining and exfoliating the skin – all without over-drying.

A multi-purpose cleanser that eliminates the need for a separate toner by effectively cleansing oil and dirt, while simultaneously refining and exfoliating the skin – all without over-drying. Supreme Oil Serum: A weightless oil serum that absorbs immediately into the skin, providing it with powerful yet soothing antioxidants, and skin-nourishing moisturizing oils without clogging pores.

A weightless oil serum that absorbs immediately into the skin, providing it with powerful yet soothing antioxidants, and skin-nourishing moisturizing oils without clogging pores. Moisture Complete: A rich, luxurious facial cream that provides instant, soothing moisture for visibly hydrated, softer, and firmer-looking skin.

A rich, luxurious facial cream that provides instant, soothing moisture for visibly hydrated, softer, and firmer-looking skin. Moisture Complete Sheer: A lightweight, gentle facial cream that delivers smoother, softer, healthier looking skin while soothing sensitive skin and reducing irritation.

A lightweight, gentle facial cream that delivers smoother, softer, healthier looking skin while soothing sensitive skin and reducing irritation. Rejuvenating Eye Cream + SPF: Famous for his achievements in oculoplastic surgery, Dr. Few developed the Rejuvenating Eye Cream + SPF for his patients as a daily eye treatment meant to revitalize skin around the eye, while simultaneously protecting this delicate area from damaging UV rays. Peptides in this lightweight, sheer formula stimulate collagen and elastin production, antioxidants protect skin from free radicals, and clean mineral UV blockers shield the skin.

Famous for his achievements in oculoplastic surgery, Dr. Few developed the Rejuvenating Eye Cream + SPF for his patients as a daily eye treatment meant to revitalize skin around the eye, while simultaneously protecting this delicate area from damaging UV rays. Peptides in this lightweight, sheer formula stimulate collagen and elastin production, antioxidants protect skin from free radicals, and clean mineral UV blockers shield the skin. Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30: Provides all-day oil control & powerful antioxidant protection in addition to superior broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection. Universally tinted to seamlessly match all skin tones, this sunscreen serves as the perfect makeup primer.

Provides all-day oil control & powerful antioxidant protection in addition to superior broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection. Universally tinted to seamlessly match all skin tones, this sunscreen serves as the perfect makeup primer. Clean Retinol: Renowned for favoring minimally invasive treatments over surgery, Dr. Few formulated the Clean Retinol as a signature at-home treatment that gently, yet effectively targets key components of skin health and aging. Designed to deliver visible improvement to even the most sensitive skin types, this multitasking retinol blends potent active ingredients and botanicals: retinol fades fine lines and wrinkles, a peptide complex supports collagen production, and antioxidant green tea soothes the skin.

Dr. Few products are available from $85-$195.

About Dr. Few

Dr. Few Skincare is a clean, clinically-tested skincare line developed by world-renowned holistic plastic surgeon, Dr. Julius Few. The products center around Dr. Few's groundbreaking Stackable Treatments™ technology, designed to simplify your skincare routine and provide the best possible aesthetic results with synergistic formulas that can be used every day, on every skin type.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emma Gillam

Full Picture

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Few Skincare