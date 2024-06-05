Renowned Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Julius Few, Leads Aesthetic Surgery Journal Study on Stackable Medical Grade Skincare

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal has shown the positive results of switching to a stackable skincare routine. While the benefits of topical ingredients are well-established, many consumers tend to layer different – and often incompatible – actives, which can result in irritation and lead to an inconsistent regimen. Results have shown that by shifting towards a routine with Stackable Treatments™ comprised of complementary formulas and actives, users can streamline their skincare to treat their primary concerns without causing undue irritation.

The study was conducted by Dr. Julius Few, one of America's top plastic surgeons, who previously revolutionized the way cosmetic medicine is practiced when he developed the Stackable Treatments™ surgical approach by combining three minimally-invasive treatments to mimic a facelift. The early 2024 launch of Dr. Few Skincare offered consumers an at-home option for Stackable Treatments™ by providing a clean, clinically-backed collection of highly-effective skincare formulas that, when used together, deliver more effective results than any one formula alone.

This is the first study published in a peer-reviewed medical journal to evaluate a clean-beauty, multiple product, skincare routine with a minimum of 1 year of follow-up. The study evaluated 14 patients aged 36-74 who used a streamlined routine of 4 foundational skincare products, including a cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen, and clean retinol, from Dr. Few's MD-formulated line daily for a minimum of 1 year (up to 922 days). It continues to highlight the benefits of at-home Stackable Treatments™ by showcasing impressive results, including 100% of subjects demonstrating improvement in visible scars, skin dehydration, visible pore size, and skin roughness – with 0% of subjects experiencing adverse reactions or skin irritation. 92.9% of subjects with pigmentation issues and 88.9% of subjects with vasculature issues also demonstrated improvement.

100% of the patients in this study were also receiving in-office treatments, and were able to continue using the Stackable routine without experiencing additional irritation. A consistent skincare regimen can be challenging for patients receiving in-office treatments, due to irritation from topical actives. These study findings suggest this routine works as a foundational skincare routine that patients can adhere to while also complementing the results of in-office aesthetic procedures.

"I've spent years researching how to apply the stackable concept to topical skincare for maximum at-home results – and through extensive research and development, we have identified key formulas that are designed to be stacked together to deliver impressive aesthetic benefits," says Dr. Julius Few, Founder of The Few Institute For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Dr. Few Skincare. "This study furthers our goal of providing consumers with the foundational building blocks to create an effective, simplistic routine that addresses their main skincare needs and concerns - cleansing, UV protection, fine lines and wrinkles, exfoliation, and age-related collagen loss - while also demonstrating that these topical actives can be used in conjunction with each other over a long period of time without causing irritation."

Dr. Few Skincare will release a Stackable Treatments™ Bundle, composed of the clean, clinically-backed products from the study, to offer a simplified, foundational skincare regimen that provides effective results for all skin types, tones and ages. The Stackable Treatments™ Bundle includes:

Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser: A multi-purpose cleanser that eliminates the need for a separate toner by effectively cleansing oil and dirt, while simultaneously refining and exfoliating the skin – all without over-drying.

A multi-purpose cleanser that eliminates the need for a separate toner by effectively cleansing oil and dirt, while simultaneously refining and exfoliating the skin – all without over-drying. Moisture Complete: A rich, luxurious facial cream that provides instant, soothing moisture for visibly hydrated, softer, and firmer-looking skin.

A rich, luxurious facial cream that provides instant, soothing moisture for visibly hydrated, softer, and firmer-looking skin. Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30: Provides all-day oil control & powerful antioxidant protection in addition to superior broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection. Universally tinted to seamlessly match all skin tones.

Provides all-day oil control & powerful antioxidant protection in addition to superior broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection. Universally tinted to seamlessly match all skin tones. Clean Retinol: A signature at-home treatment that gently, yet effectively, targets key components of skin health and aging. Designed to deliver visible improvement to even the most sensitive skin types, this multitasking clean retinol blends potent active ingredients and botanicals: retinol fades fine lines and wrinkles, a peptide complex supports collagen production, and antioxidant green tea soothes the skin.

The Dr. Few Bundle will be available for $425 at DrFewSkincare.com, NeimanMarcus.com and at select Neiman Marcus stores.

