Renowned Hospitality Call Center Installs the Virtual Observer System for Increased Company Transparency

SANTA FE, N.M., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Outlook, the world's premier hospitality reservations company, announces installation of the Virtual Observer quality management solution as its latest measure to offer complete transparency for its clients.

Virtual Observer offers screen capture integrated with voice recording to provide a complete picture of each transaction. "Our integration of Virtual Observer will allow our clients the ability to listen to and watch the screen activity of completed calls whenever they like, from any browser on a computer or smart phone," stated Travel Outlook's CEO John Smallwood. "This is part of our ongoing plan to improve transparency for our clients, an important component of our company's mission."

Virtual Observer is 100% PCI compliant and utilizes the Lights Out! recording management module to remove all sensitive auditory and visual cardholder data from the recording. Virtual Observer also provides a comprehensive quality assurance platform for interactive management of internal and external quality management programs.

When fully deployed, Travel Outlook clients will have access to the audio/video recordings, plus a full database of the quality scoring and coaching statistics for their assigned reservation specialists in real-time. In the near future, Travel Outlook will also evaluate additional service components, such as dynamic speech analytics, integrated caller surveys, and a robust desktop analytics platform.

"Our business plan includes continuous investment in voice technology and training," Smallwood said, "And we are proud to announce installation of Virtual Observer. This will allow our team to address training and education issues promptly, and to improve the performance of our team by isolating specific areas in which team members can improve. We will catch and correct mistakes rapidly, and even interact with our agents while they are on a call."

About Travel Outlook Hotel Reservations Call Center Services

In addition to the unique use of world-class call center technology, Travel Outlook is the only call center certified by Kennedy Training Network, the hotel industry's best source for sales training and guest service excellence. Its luxury call team is tested by Forbes and Kennedy each month. Travel Outlook is a hospitality company that takes reservations calls, not a general call center with a handful of hospitality clients.

