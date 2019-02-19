Renowned HR Leader Josh Bersin to Keynote Betterworks' MOTIVATE Event in New York
Network and hear from top HR professionals as they share insights and best practices around Continuous Performance Management and HCM
Mar 05, 2019, 11:00 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO: Betterworks, the leading enterprise HR software for Continuous Performance Management.
WHAT: MOTIVATE brings together some of the top minds in the HR industry to share the latest trends and tactics in performance management. Join Betterworks on March 12 for our New York event, as we start the event with a networking session, including refreshments, followed by several speakers, a panel session and door prize giveaway.
Speakers at the event include:
- Doug Dennerline, CEO, Betterworks
- Josh Bersin, Founder, Bersin by Deloitte
- Jason Averbook, Co-founder and CEO, Leapgen
- Anup Yanamandra, Head of Product, Betterworks
- Roberto Martinez, Talent Program Manager, Bonobos
- Julia Tierney, Talent Dev Specialist, Optimizely
For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.betterworks.com/motivate-new-york-2019/
WHEN: 12:30—5 p.m. PT, Tuesday, March 12, 2019
WHERE: New York Marriott Marquis 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
About Betterworks
Betterworks ® is HR software to align, develop and activate your workforce for business growth. Organizations are able to replace outdated, ineffective, universally loathed annual review processes with powerful Continuous Performance Management® programs that help managers be better at the goal alignment, feedback, coaching and development conversations necessary to inspire and motivate the entire workforce to collectively achieve an organization's top priorities today and be ready for tomorrow's challenges.
For more information, visit www.Betterworks.com.
