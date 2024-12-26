Renowned Human Biologist and Longevity Expert Gary Brecka Files $100M Defamation Claim Against Elena Cardone and Lawsuit Against Cardone Ventures in Response to Questionable Business Practices
Dec 26, 2024, 14:24 ET
MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Brecka, wife Sage Workinger and respective entities, IJS and TPH, today filed significant lawsuits related to their partnership with Cardone Ventures, LLC.
The first complaint is a $100M defamation lawsuit filed by Brecka and Workinger against Elena Cardone, wife of Grant Cardone who co-founded 10X Health with Brecka and Workinger. It details the process by which Mrs. Cardone launched an allegedly intentional smear campaign designed to damage Brecka's reputation, including making false incendiary social media posts and nefarious public statements.
