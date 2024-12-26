Renowned Human Biologist and Longevity Expert Gary Brecka Files $100M Defamation Claim Against Elena Cardone and Lawsuit Against Cardone Ventures in Response to Questionable Business Practices

Gary Brecka Files $100M Defamation Claim Against Elena Cardone and Lawsuit Against Cardone Ventures Post this

The second complaint names Cardone Ventures LLC, a consulting firm claiming to help founders scale their businesses, and its CEO Brandon Dawson as defendants. The complaint details predatory efforts by Dawson and Cardone Ventures to take over 10X Health and edge out Brecka and Workinger through nefarious means and breaches of contractual agreements.

Individuals who have worked with Cardone Ventures or CEO Brandon Dawson and may have information or similar complaints may call 305-603-0805 to leave confidential information for legal team review.

