Renowned Human Biologist and Longevity Expert Gary Brecka Files $100M Defamation Claim Against Elena Cardone and Lawsuit Against Cardone Ventures in Response to Questionable Business Practices

News provided by

IJS and TPH

Dec 26, 2024, 14:24 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Brecka, wife Sage Workinger and respective entities, IJS and TPH, today filed significant lawsuits related to their partnership with Cardone Ventures, LLC.

The first complaint is a $100M defamation lawsuit filed by Brecka and Workinger against Elena Cardone, wife of Grant Cardone who co-founded 10X Health with Brecka and Workinger. It details the process by which Mrs. Cardone launched an allegedly intentional smear campaign designed to damage Brecka's reputation, including making false incendiary social media posts and nefarious public statements.

The second complaint names Cardone Ventures LLC, a consulting firm claiming to help founders scale their businesses, and its CEO Brandon Dawson as defendants. The complaint details predatory efforts by Dawson and Cardone Ventures to take over 10X Health and edge out Brecka and Workinger through nefarious means and breaches of contractual agreements.

Individuals who have worked with Cardone Ventures or CEO Brandon Dawson and may have information or similar complaints may call 305-603-0805 to leave confidential information for legal team review.

Editor's Note #1: Copies of both complaints are included with this press release or available upon request. Exhibit information is also available upon request.
Editor's Note #2: Brecka and Workinger are available for phone and on-camera interviews.

Contact:
Josh Merkin
rbb communications
(954) 789-5530

SOURCE IJS and TPH

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED