Renowned Japanese rope artist Hajime Kinoko will debut his first installation in AR as an NFT on Ethereum

The piece — a massive rope art installation rendered in 3D — is the result of a collaboration between Hajime Kinoko, the world's preeminent " shibari " artist, and Zak Shibuya of Reality Production Management (RPM). " Shibari ," also known as " kinbaku ," is a style of rope art in Japan. It has never before been captured this way in digital form for augmented reality.

The drop date for Hajime Kinoko and Zak Shibuya's work is scheduled to be May 22, 2021 at 09:30 PST. Interested parties can bid using cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and stablecoins such as USDC.

In regards to the NFT, Hajime Kinoko said "I'd like for people all over the world to be able to share in my creative vision. I am making this installation in AR so my fans who can't come to Japan can view it wherever they like even during the global pandemic."

Creative Vision

As an artist, Hajime Kinoko continues to push the boundaries of "shibari" to international recognition, performing exhibitions and workshops at dozens of cities worldwide as well as working with musicians such as Koda Kumi. Kinoko's medium is the human body and his brush is the rope, expressed as his exclusive style of performance art.

"Samsara," the first all-digital addition to his "Red Series," is the first time that one of his installations will be available for purchase online through the power of NFTs.

All over the world, artists use numerous mediums such as paper, canvas and the blank screen to create their work. However, when most people hear the word "art," they cannot easily imagine something as thought-provoking as a sculpture made entirely out of rope that embraces and encompasses performers.

Kinoko said, "My aim is to make my models even more beautiful." By constantly perfecting his craft over time with this aim in mind, he has become arguably the top "shibari" artist in the world.

Kinoko and Zak will host the drop live @rpm.tokyo (Instagram) on May 22, 9:30 AM PST which will include a live "shibari" performance with a first look at the NFT. The livestream will also include a related event of which royalties will be donated to a charity in Tokyo.

Creative Process

Zak Shibuya, an innovator who works across art, sub-culture and technology, recognized the opportunity to introduce this refined Japanese art form to new frontiers and audiences overseas.

Zak and Kinoko first met at the 2021 Tokyo Art Fair and quickly became close friends as well as collaborative partners. Starting with a special installation at Kinoko's studio, their projects have evolved to include the latest combination of rope art, photography and 3D Imaging. These are now being made available as NFTs.

Multiple technical hurdles have to be overcome in creating a digitized 3D model from a large-scale art installation. The creative process scans and faithfully reproduces Hajime Kinoko's intricate rope art installation with further refinement by a team of skilled artists in 3D Imaging from Hollywood.

Capturing artwork involves LIDAR scanning for initial modeling in 3D, then improving these scans with professional character artists to create a new style of immersive digital artwork. The result is a world-first shibari installation experience in Augmented Reality (AR).

Zak Shibuya and Reality Production Machine are dedicated to introducing the best of art and sub-culture from Japan. This initial launch is just the first step in a series of collaborations with famous Japanese subculture icons and artistic visionaries. Zak remains committed to partnering with the most talented creators to develop exceptionally compelling artistic works that can be released globally as NFTs.

Zak Shibuya said, "My goal is to open up access to enthusiasts, art collectors and investors worldwide that remain amazed at the latest trends emerging from Japan. I encourage those with cutting-edge taste who can truly appreciate the intersection of art and technology to stay in touch and see what we have coming out on our radar."

About Hajime Kinoko

A pioneering artist that has practiced "shibari" for 20 years and is currently focused on large-scale rope art installations stylized in his "Red Series."

With a background in photography and entertainment, Kinoko's eye for capturing provocative symbolism has significantly shifted the prominence of this artform from an underground subculture to the mainstream both inside and outside of Japan.

About Zak Shibuya

Zak Shibuya has lived in Japan for more than a decade and currently resides in Tokyo. He strongly believes that living out artistic dreams is the ultimate expression of existence.

His interest in the overlapping worlds of art, media, commerce and opportunity saw him establish and expand a creative studio, while also operating more than 250 Airbnb apartments at its peak in Japan.

Thereafter, he founded Reality Production Management Inc. as a collaboration platform to help artists reach new frontiers.



About Reality Production Machine

Reality Production Machine (RPM) is a media and event agency focused on helping unique underground artists publish their work on the blockchain. RPM makes it simple for artists without technical knowledge to create and market their creations as NFTs.

A collaboration with artists starts from the conceptual stage, deciding the methods to best capture their art for the blockchain medium, and seamless management across the entire production process.

RPM also formulates comprehensive marketing and promotional strategy — leveraging influencers, social media, live events, and internet presence — to drive awareness and traffic for the reveal and launch.

