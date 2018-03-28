Renowned Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Joins ArtistWorks' Extensive List of Online Teaching Artists

NAPA, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtistWorks, the leading provider of interactive online music education, has announced the latest addition to their extensive online music faculty: Jazz Guitar with Dave Stryker. After a number of exceptionally successful years offering Jazz Guitar lessons with the late Chuck Loeb, ArtistWorks is excited to announce its newest online Jazz Guitar lessons with Dave Stryker.

Dave Stryker's success as a guitarist is unprecedented, with Village Voice hailing him "one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years." During his decades-long career, he's released 28 CDs with his own group, and played alongside music greats in the Stryker/Slagle band. One of his recent CDs reached #1 on the Jazz Charts and maintained that position for 20 weeks.

Stryker has had the opportunity to accompany Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, Kevin Mahogany and other household names. He's been the well-deserved recipient of multiple Downbeat Magazine's readers' and critics' polls.

Dave Stryker boasts an extensive history teaching Jazz Guitar. He is currently on the music faculty at Indiana University and Montclair State University. He is also the author of Dave Stryker's Jazz Guitar Improvisation Method.

Powered by patented Video Exchange Learning®, members at ArtistWorks can submit practice videos playing Jazz Guitar through the website for Dave Stryker to review and provide feedback. Aside from the hundreds of lessons in the Jazz Guitar curriculum, members have access to a wide variety of study materials designed to enhance their learning experience. They can also view all previous Video Exchanges with Stryker and other members within the school.

For more information about Online Jazz Guitar with Dave Stryker visit http://artistworks.com/dave-stryker. For more information about Video Exchange Learning® at ArtistWorks, visit ArtistWorks.com.

About ArtistWorks, Inc.

In 2008, former AOL executive technologist David Butler set out to finally master Jazz Guitar. With no acceptable teachers in his area, he built a revolutionary online system to enable anyone to get direct feedback from a master teacher anywhere in the world. Founded by David and former financial executive Patricia Butler, ArtistWorks, Inc. is the leader in a new generation of online learning platforms. This patented Video Exchange® Learning platform enables world-renowned artists and musicians to "teach the world" by presenting their artistic legacy in the form of HD video lessons and direct feedback to subscribing students – creating an innovative, two-way online learning experience. For more information, visit http://ArtistWorks.com.

