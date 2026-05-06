Renowned Joint Replacement Surgeon Richard Berger, M.D., Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Outpatient Surgery

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard A. Berger, M.D., a trailblazer in hip and knee replacement surgeries and world-renowned for his minimally invasive approach, is celebrating 25 years of performing outpatient surgery. With more than 20,000 outpatient joint replacements to his name – more than any other orthopedic surgeon in the United States – Dr. Berger has spent a quarter century proving that patients can walk out the door the same day they receive a new hip or knee.

A Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Orthopedic Surgeon and Assistant Professor at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Dr. Berger is a pioneer in outpatient surgery and is internationally acclaimed for his surgical technique that limits the cutting of muscles, tendons and ligaments, allowing patients to recover much faster than those who undergo traditional joint replacement.

Patients fly in from all over the world to get their hip or knee replacements from Dr. Berger. In an article in the Chicago Tribune, he was named "the doctor who treats the stars and celebrities" because many famous actors, politicians and professional athletes choose him for their hip and knee replacements.

Before attending Tufts University for medical school and completing an orthopedic residency at the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Berger earned an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from MIT. This background helped him design implants and specialized instruments, creating a tissue-sparing procedure that enables patients to recover rapidly.

"The minimally invasive hip and knee replacement surgeries I developed don't cut muscles, ligaments or tendons, which all protect the joint. Because of this, there isn't a build-up of scar tissue, and once replaced, the joints function the same — if not better — than before."

Actress and fitness coach Sharon Mehalek is back surfing the coastal waters in Costa Rica after hip replacement from Dr. Berger. After researching top physicians for hip replacement, she chose Dr. Berger based on accolades from other athletes. "Surfing takes a lot of balance and stability. Your foot is always tethered to the board. He said I'd be catching waves in a matter of months, and he was right."

Competitive heavyweight body builder Jody Saulsbury is also back competing after joint replacement from Dr. Berger. "I couldn't do anything I loved because of the pain. I couldn't lift weights. I couldn't compete. I couldn't even play pickleball or tennis with my son, until I found Dr. Berger."

"It's extremely rewarding to be able to help patients quickly return to daily living and doing the things they love. I find great happiness helping others," says Dr. Berger.

Since half of his patients are from outside Chicago, Dr. Berger offers Berger's Elective Surgical + Telemedicine (BEST) Experience, an unparalleled concierge telehealth program for hip and knee replacement patients which saves them time and money.

CONTACT

For more information about Dr. Berger or to book an appointment, visit www.outpatienthipandknee.com or call 312-432-2557.

Follow Dr. Berger: Instagram: @DrRichardBerger. Facebook: DrRichardBerger.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, MOR, is an international leader in musculoskeletal health ranked No. 5 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for many organizations, including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet.

SOURCE Dr. Richard Berger, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Chicago