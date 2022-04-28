Renowned Latino Cartoonist Honored

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, recently featured in El Tiempo Latino for his impactful and seminal work throughout the years depicting issues of importance to the Latino community, was honored this week in the nation's capital as the first-ever Latino to receive the prestigious Herblock Prize. The award is named for the late Washington Post columnist Herb Block, who for many years was best known for his commentary on foreign and domestic issues.

Credits: Twitter @Laloalcaraz

The Herblock Foundation described Alcaraz's work as "groundbreaking" in presenting him with the award. "No other political cartoonist working in the U.S. brings as much passion, dedication and brilliance to the fight for fair immigration at the border and justice for the Latino community. Lalo Alcaraz's courage and unapologetic focus on these and other civil rights issues makes him a deserving recipient of the 2022 Herblock Prize," the Foundation said.

Alcaraz says he is "humbled" by the recognition. "I dedicate this award to my mother and father and all immigrants who break down walls and overcome barriers," he said during the ceremony at the Library of Congress.

El Tiempo Latino, published by El Planeta Media continue their commitment to publishing content of the highest quality, and we are thrilled to announce that award-winning journalist Enrique Acevedo has joined our team as a columnist. Acevedo is an excellent writer who has his finger on the pulse of the Latino community.

In other very good news, Rodrigo Martínez has joined El Planeta Media board of advisors. Rodrigo is CMO of CIC and CIC Health, a member of the board of advisors of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and previously Life Sciences Chief Strategist at IDEO, the global design firm,

Martínez joins former Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron, our CEO Javier Marin and former Harvard University Fellow Ana Julia Jatar-Hausmann on the board.

