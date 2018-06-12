Renowned Leadership Expert And Media Personality Dr. James Kelley Announces 'The Crucible's Gift' Book Release And Summer Tour

As part of his research process for "The Crucible's Gift," Dr. Kelley interviewed more than 140 executives and renowned business leaders, from Fortune 500 companies to entrepreneurs. Stories and vignettes in the book are told through the lens of 37 leaders who have thrived in adversity, and the key lessons learned from each story.

Addressing everything from how to become your best self, authenticity in leadership, personal and professional growth, eliminating excuses, and much more, "The Crucible's Gift" is a must-read for all aspiring leaders, professionals and everyday people who are simply trying to become the best version of themselves.

Dr. Kelley, who previously authored several recognized written works on the topic of leadership, is on a journey to help leaders turn their moments of adversity into opportunities for personal growth and improvement.

"The majority of us spend our working lives not being our best selves," said Dr. James Kelley, author of "The Crucible's Gift." "My inaugural book helps show that you can accomplish what is seemingly impossible by simply bringing a level of authenticity into your leadership journey. Today's worst situation may be tomorrow's greatest opportunity, and that is at the heart of 'The Crucible's Gift.'"

"The Crucible's Gift" is now available on Amazon and supporting materials are available at Dr. Kelley's official website www.DrJamesKelley.com. Dr. Kelley's website features a variety of content and multimedia all catered toward aspiring leaders and professionals, including blog content, an Authentic Leader's Hub, and archived interviews of Dr. Kelley's renowned leadership podcast 'Executives After Hours.'

Dr. Kelley has also announced plans to launch a summer book tour in the United States and Canada. It is a 49-day, 6,500-mile journey where, readers and fans are welcome to meet Dr. Kelley. They can follow the journey at www.drjameskelley.com\book-tour. Confirmed dates and locations for the summer book tour are as follows:

June 27 th : Narbeth Book Store , Philadelphia, PA

: , June 28 th : iHeart Radio Interview (Broadcast Details to Follow)

: iHeart Radio Interview (Broadcast Details to Follow) June 28 th: Head House Book Shop, Philadelphia, PA

Additionally, several locations from across the United States and Canada will be added in the coming days.

For more information on Dr. James Kelley, please visit www.DrJamesKelley.com

ABOUT DR. JAMES KELLEY

Who is Dr. James Kelley? He is a person that believes that life is short and being the best version of yourself is essential. Dr. Kelley discusses his thoughts on what the 'best self' looks like in his inaugural book: The Crucible's Gift: Five Lessons from Authentic Leaders Who Thrive in Adversity. The book is based on interviews from 140+ executives, from Fortune Two companies to entrepreneurs and everything in between. The book unpacks the journey a leader takes to become a more authentic leader, starting with their crucible moments as the springboard.

Dr. Kelley completed his Ph.D. in International Marketing at the University of Western Australia in Perth, Australia and ascended to higher education to work in Philadelphia. Dr. Kelley has spent time living in Japan, New York City, San Jose, Portland, and Chicago. At each stop Dr. Kelley added work, life, and failure in his bag of experiences.

Today, Dr. Kelley, his wife Mary, and their four kids live just outside of Dubai where he teaches, writes, and produces his bi-weekly podcast Executives After Hours. The podcast is predicated on interviewing executives about their personal journey. The show's motto, "I care about who you are, not what you do, because what you do defines who you are." In addition, Dr. Kelley is a professor of marketing at The United Arab Emirates University.

