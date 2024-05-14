Renowned Leadership Expert Pens Actionable Guide that Emphasizes Virtue as the Key to Lasting Success

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing Group is thrilled to announce the release of The Virtue Proposition: Five Virtues That Will Transform Leadership, Team Performance, and You by Sig Berg, renowned leadership expert and founder of the Severn Leadership Group. The book is available now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more.

"The Virtue Proposition" by Sig Berg is available now.

In this groundbreaking work, Berg introduces a refreshing perspective on leadership that goes beyond the conventional paradigms of rule-based governance and disruptive leadership styles. Instead, he advocates for the adoption of virtues, revealing how they can revolutionize leadership, team performance, and personal growth.

Drawing on Berg's extensive experience as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, executive in the nuclear industry, and leader in various sectors, The Virtue Proposition provides readers with valuable insights into the shortcomings of traditional and iconoclastic leadership approaches. Berg argues that neither the rigid rules of boardrooms nor the disruptive ethos of "move fast and break things" can consistently deliver superior results.

The book presents a compelling alternative – virtuous leadership. Berg introduces the concept of Virtue Intelligence™ (VQ), a framework focused on five core virtues: love, integrity, truth, excellence, and relationships. According to Berg, individuals trained with high VQ become agents of transformation, driving excellence across industries and within organizations and teams.

"This is a book every CEO needs to read and a must for leaders in all walks of life," says Horst Schulze, co-founder and president of Ritz-Carlton Hotels. "Berg explains how virtues like honor, high standards, and accountability lead to better results, outcomes, and engaged people."

The Virtue Proposition offers actionable insights and practices designed to cultivate virtuous leadership, providing a renewed sense of purpose for leaders of character. It speaks directly to change-makers who recognize the absence of virtues and aspire to create positive change in their families, communities, and government. Receiving praise from experts around the world, The Virtue Proposition is not just a leadership book, but a guide for finding and keeping hope in times of darkness.

The Virtue Proposition is available now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing .

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group