Renowned Life Coach and Energy Healer, Daniel Rosenstein, Launches Groundbreaking Heartbreak Healing Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Rosenstein, a leading figure in the fields of life coaching and energy healing, is proud to announce the launch of his latest initiative: the Heartbreak Healing Program. Designed to help individuals overcome the pain and emotional baggage of past relationships, this program combines the power of life coaching with transformative energy healing techniques.

Ultimate Energy Coach

Heartbreak is a universal experience that can leave individuals feeling lost, overwhelmed, and stuck in a cycle of pain. Recognizing the need for a holistic approach to healing, Daniel Rosenstein has developed a comprehensive program that addresses the emotional, mental, and energetic aspects of heartbreak recovery.

"At some point in our lives, we all experience heartbreak," says Daniel Rosenstein. "But it doesn't have to define us or hold us back. Through my Heartbreak Healing Program, I aim to empower individuals to release the grip of past relationships and embrace a future filled with love, joy, and fulfillment."

The Heartbreak Healing Program offers personalized coaching sessions tailored to each individual's unique needs and experiences. By combining proven life coaching techniques with powerful energy healing modalities, Daniel Rosenstein guides clients on a transformative journey of self-discovery and healing.

In addition to the program, Daniel Rosenstein has also created a free resource to support individuals on their healing journey. His Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) video provides a powerful tool for releasing past emotions and finding inner peace. The video can be accessed by visiting the following landing page: https://ultimateenergycoach.com/heart-break-help-eft.

For more information about Daniel Rosenstein's Heartbreak Healing Program and to sign up for coaching sessions, visit: https://ultimateenergycoach.com/heartbreak-healing-program/.

About Daniel Rosenstein: Daniel Rosenstein is a highly sought-after life coach and energy healer known for his compassionate approach to personal transformation. With years of experience in the fields of psychology, spirituality, and energy medicine, Daniel empowers individuals to break free from limiting beliefs, heal emotional wounds, and create lives filled with purpose and fulfillment.

For media inquiries, please contact: Daniel Rosenstein, 954-857-5753, [email protected]

SOURCE Daniel Rosenstein