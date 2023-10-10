Renowned Life Coach, Tim Storey, Joins Forces with Infiniti Group to Transform Lives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiniti Group, LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health and addiction treatment services, proudly welcomes renowned culture influencing thought leader, life strategist, author, and speaker with a global impact, Tim Storey, to their dedicated family.

Storey has joined Infiniti Group as a brand ambassador and transformation coach for their treatment centers.

Widely recognized as the "Original Comeback Coach", Tim Storey brings profound insights and coaching expertise that empower individuals to overcome challenges and embrace personal growth. His experience aligns seamlessly with Infiniti Group's mission to positively impact those on the path to recovery.

Known for his work with a diverse range of individuals, which include prominent figures such as entertainment executives, business leaders, professional athletes, and A-list celebrities, Storey's influence extends far beyond coaching as he encompasses humanitarian initiatives, support for refugees, engagement with correctional facilities, and a role as the in-house mental health coach for XSET – a gaming and lifestyle organization.

Chad Carlsen, CEO of Infiniti Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Tim Storey's exceptional coaching skills and unwavering commitment to helping individuals become their best selves align perfectly with our patient-centric approach. We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Infiniti Group family!"

In his role as brand ambassador and transformation coach, Tim Storey will closely collaborate with Infiniti Group's network of state-licensed facilities, including Hope by the Sea, Serene Behavioral Health, Pillars Recovery, Hope Lodge, Ken Seeley Communities, Mental Wellness, and the newly premiered NEM Recovery Centers.

Tim Storey's impact transcends one-on-one coaching, as he is an accomplished speaker and author. His books, including The Miracle Mentality, Comeback & Beyond, and Utmost Living, have inspired countless individuals to embrace transformative change.

Infiniti Group is proud to have Tim Storey on board, committed to inspiring, motivating, and guiding individuals toward brighter futures. This collaboration exemplifies that transformation is attainable, regardless of one's past circumstances.

For media inquiries, please contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Infiniti Group, LLC