RENOWNED LOS ANGELES LAW FIRM REBRANDS AS SINGER WEINSTEN WOLF & JONELIS LLP

Century City-based litigation firm Lavely & Singer, noted for its work in the entertainment industry and beyond, updates name in 45th year

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles law firm Lavely & Singer announced today that it has updated its name to Singer Weinsten Wolf & Jonelis LLP. The powerhouse litigation boutique said that the name change would take effect immediately.

Firm founder Martin D. ("Marty") Singer announced the news in a morning email to colleagues and clients. "This new name reflects the tremendous contributions of our partners Michael Weinsten, Brian Wolf, and David Jonelis, each of whom has played a key role in the growth of our business and of our firm," he said.

"We have also formed a new Executive Committee, comprised of our exceptional partners Lynda Goldman, Evan Spiegel, Allison Hart and Wayne Harman. They all have been – and will be – critical to our ongoing success."

Coming 45 years after the firm was founded by Singer and legendary litigator Jay Lavely, the name change is a natural next step in its evolution. Singer stressed, however, that its core values would remain unchanged – and highlighted its storied history.

"As so many of you know, none of this would have been possible without Jay Lavely," he said. "It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have worked with him until his retirement. He was one of the greatest attorneys that I have ever known or encountered.

"When Jay and I formed Lavely & Singer in 1980, we had no clients. Through hard work and dedication to each and every case, we built this place brick by brick and managed to obtain clients throughout the world."

While the firm's new branding helps to reflect its increasing prominence as the go-to litigators for the upper echelons of the business, political and sports worlds, its philosophies and principles will remain the same.

"Over the years, our firm has grown by creating a team of well-respected and accomplished attorneys from diverse backgrounds but sharing a common goal," said Singer. "As we look now to the future, Singer Weinsten Wolf & Jonelis will continue to be devoted to our guiding principle, 'Our clients are our family, and we fight for our family.'"

